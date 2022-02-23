Minecraft: How to Use a Smithing Table

Minecraft players who are veterans of the series and have not returned in quite some time or new players looking to make their gear more powerful may want to know how to use the Smithing Table. If you have gear that has good enchantments or you have some extra netherite and you are unsure of how to use it, there is a little something for everyone to figure out when it comes to this relatively new item in Minecraft. Not sure where to start? We have got you covered.

How to Use a Smithing Table in Minecraft

To use a Smithing Table in Minecraft, players first need the materials necessary to build a Smithing Table. The items included in making a Smithing Table are two pieces of iron and four wooden planks. Arrange them in the order below in a crafting table to make your Smithing Table.

Once you have created your Smithing Table, it is time to use it to enhance your gear. Smithing Tables are primarily used to upgrade diamond gear to the illustrious netherite gear. Netherite, found in the Nether, is extremely hard to find. You will have to get lucky to find any but strip mining at a low level in the Nether usually does the trick. Netherite (shown below) looks like this. Mine it with any pickaxe at or above iron to get the block back.

Once you have your netherite block, it is time to smelt it in the furnace.

After you have smelted your netherite block, it will return one netherite scrap.

You will need to repeat this process three more times for the next step in the process. After you have four netherite scraps, mix them together with four gold ingots in this arrangement on the crafting table to create your first netherite ingot.

Thankfully, you only need one netherite ingot for the next step in the process. Go to your newly crafted Smithing Table and put in any piece of diamond gear that you want to upgrade. This could include your pickaxe, your sword, an axe, a shovel, a hoe, or any of your diamond armor. Put one of these in your first slot and the netherite ingot in the second (shown below).

Congratulations, you now have your very first piece of netherite armor.

Minecraft is available on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.