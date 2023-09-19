MK1 Scorpion Combo Guide: Fatalities, Bread & Butters, and More

Few Mortal Kombat fighters are mained more than the flame-wielding ninja Scorpion, and his Mortal Kombat 1 incarnation upholds that legacy well. With his iconic chained kunai and a healthy mix of old and new fiery techniques, Scorpion is a fantastic fighter for players still learning the intricacies of the series’s tried-and-true combat system. This guide covers Scorpion’s best combos, from basic bread-and-butter attacks to skin-broiling Fatalities.
Scorpion’s Best Bread-and-Butter Combos in MK1
“Bread-and-butter combos” is a term that many Mortal Kombat veterans know well, but those of you starting with Mortal Kombat 1 probably have no idea what I’m talking about. A character’s bread-and-butter combos are fairly simplistic combo attacks that new players can quickly memorize and utilize, making them dependable attacks for players who don’t want to commit to learning more complex button chains. Scorpion has always had some of the best bread-and-butter combos, and this tradition has made it into Mortal Kombat 1. Here are Scorpion’s best bread-and-butter combos in Mortal Kombat 1.
- Best Basic Combos
- Whiplash – Square + Triangle
- Hell’s Hook – Square + Triangle + Triangle
- Hard Knuckles – Down + Square
- Inner Pain – Triangle + Square
- Deadly Assassin – Triangle – Square + Circle
- Sweeping Kunai – Right + Triangle
- Rising Kunai – Down + Triangle
- Shirai Who – X + X
- Krackjaw – X + X + X
- Heavy Knee – Right + X
- Sweeping Scorpion Tail – Left + X
- Charred Hell – Down + X
- Sweeping Predator – Left + Circle
- Falcon Dragon – Right + Circle
- Metasoma – Down + Circle
- Aerial Combo
- Quick Slice – Up + Right + Square
- Burning Fist – Up + Right + Square + Square
- Inner Flame – Up + Right + Square + Square + Square
- Get Over There – Up + Right + Square + Square + Triangle
- Flipping Out – Up + Right + Square + Square + Circle
- Swinging Kyo – Up + Right + Circle + Triangle
- Krushing Kunai – Up + Right + Circle + X
- Burning Spear – Up + Right + Triangle
- Deadly Sting – Up + Right + Triangle + Circle
Scorpion’s Best Special Moves in MK1
Scorpion’s special moves are as flashy as they are hard-hitting, and they can all be committed to the halls of memory. Many of Scorpion’s best special attacks have easy-to-remember button combos, so you probably won’t forget them in the middle of battle. Here are some of Scorpion’s best special moves in Mortal Kombat 1.
- Spear – Left + Right + Square
- Blazing Charge – Left + Right + Triangle
- (Air) Kyo Snag – Left + Right + Triangle
- (Air Close) Kyo Snag – Down + Right + Triangle
- Flame-Port – Down + Left + X
- (Air) Flame-Port – Down + Left + X
- Devouring Flame – Left + right + Circle
Scorpion’s Fatalities in MK1
Scorpion has two Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1, both brutal executions worthy of Scorpion’s lethal reputation. The first sees him impale his opponents with a pair of chained hooks. In contrast, the second sees him summon a trio of clones that will molly-wap his opponents until the original utters his infamous “GET OVER HERE!” quote and separates their skeletons from their flesh with a powerful kick. Here’s how to perform Scorpion’s Fatalities
- Scorpion’s First Fatality – Down + Right + Left + R2
- Scorpion’s Second Fatality – Left + Right + Left + Triangle
- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023