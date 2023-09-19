MK1 Scorpion Combo Guide: Fatalities, Bread & Butters, and More

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Few Mortal Kombat fighters are mained more than the flame-wielding ninja Scorpion, and his Mortal Kombat 1 incarnation upholds that legacy well. With his iconic chained kunai and a healthy mix of old and new fiery techniques, Scorpion is a fantastic fighter for players still learning the intricacies of the series’s tried-and-true combat system. This guide covers Scorpion’s best combos, from basic bread-and-butter attacks to skin-broiling Fatalities.

Scorpion’s Best Bread-and-Butter Combos in MK1

“Bread-and-butter combos” is a term that many Mortal Kombat veterans know well, but those of you starting with Mortal Kombat 1 probably have no idea what I’m talking about. A character’s bread-and-butter combos are fairly simplistic combo attacks that new players can quickly memorize and utilize, making them dependable attacks for players who don’t want to commit to learning more complex button chains. Scorpion has always had some of the best bread-and-butter combos, and this tradition has made it into Mortal Kombat 1. Here are Scorpion’s best bread-and-butter combos in Mortal Kombat 1.

Best Basic Combos Whiplash – Square + Triangle Hell’s Hook – Square + Triangle + Triangle Hard Knuckles – Down + Square Inner Pain – Triangle + Square Deadly Assassin – Triangle – Square + Circle Sweeping Kunai – Right + Triangle Rising Kunai – Down + Triangle Shirai Who – X + X Krackjaw – X + X + X Heavy Knee – Right + X Sweeping Scorpion Tail – Left + X Charred Hell – Down + X Sweeping Predator – Left + Circle Falcon Dragon – Right + Circle Metasoma – Down + Circle

Aerial Combo Quick Slice – Up + Right + Square Burning Fist – Up + Right + Square + Square Inner Flame – Up + Right + Square + Square + Square Get Over There – Up + Right + Square + Square + Triangle Flipping Out – Up + Right + Square + Square + Circle Swinging Kyo – Up + Right + Circle + Triangle Krushing Kunai – Up + Right + Circle + X Burning Spear – Up + Right + Triangle Deadly Sting – Up + Right + Triangle + Circle



Scorpion’s Best Special Moves in MK1

Scorpion’s special moves are as flashy as they are hard-hitting, and they can all be committed to the halls of memory. Many of Scorpion’s best special attacks have easy-to-remember button combos, so you probably won’t forget them in the middle of battle. Here are some of Scorpion’s best special moves in Mortal Kombat 1.

Spear – Left + Right + Square

Blazing Charge – Left + Right + Triangle

(Air) Kyo Snag – Left + Right + Triangle

(Air Close) Kyo Snag – Down + Right + Triangle

Flame-Port – Down + Left + X

(Air) Flame-Port – Down + Left + X

Devouring Flame – Left + right + Circle

Scorpion’s Fatalities in MK1

Scorpion has two Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1, both brutal executions worthy of Scorpion’s lethal reputation. The first sees him impale his opponents with a pair of chained hooks. In contrast, the second sees him summon a trio of clones that will molly-wap his opponents until the original utters his infamous “GET OVER HERE!” quote and separates their skeletons from their flesh with a powerful kick. Here’s how to perform Scorpion’s Fatalities

Scorpion’s First Fatality – Down + Right + Left + R2

Scorpion’s Second Fatality – Left + Right + Left + Triangle

