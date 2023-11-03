MW3 Gora Dam: All 21 Weapons, Field Upgrades, and Plate Carrier Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Gora Dam is a fun and straightforward mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, with lots of gear to uncover. You play as Ghost in this one, disarming bombs, seeking the locations of weapons, and field upgrades, so read on for where they are found in Modern Warfare 3!

All Armaments & Weapons in MW3 Gora Dam

There are 16 weapons and a handful of armaments scattered across Gora Dam in this Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open combat mission.

You’ll deploy with 2 of these, the Silenced COR-45 and the Silenced Rival-9, which is great because you can begin immediately picking off enemies and avoiding alarms. For Reactor players, this was probably more to their liking this time around. The supply cases this time around are distributed healthily around open areas and interiors of buildings.

Hybrid MTZ-556 Silenced M16 Holger-556 Silenced Striker Silenced Rival-9 Fennec 45 Silenced Expedite 12 Incendiary RAAL MG Silenced 556 Icarus Holger 26 KVD Enforcer MCPR-300 Signal 50 Silenced COR-45 RGL-80 PILA

I’ve provided an overview of the Gora Dam Tac-Map below. While you start fairly high up in the map, the majority of your items you’ll be finding will be on 1-3 floors on the same portion of the map, max.

As you can tell, they’re once again closely packed together. However, I’ve taken the liberty to take screenshots of each of the freshly discovered locations for the 21 weapons, armaments and field upgrades on the MW3 Gora Dam map! Swipe left or right to see each of the orange supply case markers on the zoomed map locations!

Gora Dam Ascender Location

While playing I discovered multiple spawn locations for the Ascender, but once you collect it, it won’t appear elsewhere.

Gora Dam Plate Carrier Locations

Much like with the Ascender, you can find multiple spots where these will spawn, including in the back of some trucks you’ll find along the road. Here are 2 examples of where they can be found:

Gora Dam Field Upgrade Locations

There are 6 Field Upgrades you can find at Gora Dam while playing MW3:

Heartbeat Sensor

Snapshot Pulse

Munitions Box

Armor Box

Anti-Armor Rounds

Recon Drone

The Recon Drone, Heartbeat Sensor, or Snapshot Pulse are each excellent options to stay alert to enemies that could detect you and call in reinforcements. You can find each of them as marked here on the map:

Gora Dam is a lot less intense than the other maps so far, but you’ll find quite a few clusters of armored enemies, especially if you set off alarms. Play it carefully, and consider a good rifle like the Silenced M16 to dispatch foes from a distance in an ammo-efficient manner.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023