MW3 Reactor: All Weapons, Field Upgrades, and Plate Carrier Locations

Reactor is the third campaign mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and the biggest playground yet. Now that you’re familiar with open combat missions, you play as Captain Price, scoping out the weapons, armaments, field upgrades, and armor plate carriers this map conceals in Modern Warfare 3!

All Armaments & Weapons in MW3 Reactor

There are 25 weapons and several armaments you can use that’ll pack wallop in the Reactor mission of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

This map is bigger than Precious Cargo, and you’ll notice that checking rooftops and access points will be instrumental to finding these orange Supply Cases. If a door is unlocked, check the rooftops for skylight access, or try and peep the windows to see if you can shoot any chairs being used to barricade the doors.

Silenced Holger 556 Hybrid M4 Incendiary MCW Hybrid STB 556 Sidewinder Cronen Squall Silenced Lachmann Sub Fennec 45 Silenced VEL 46 Silenced Expedite 12 Incendiary Bryson 800 Incendiary Haymaker Minigun Holger HCR 56 Incendiary Sakin MG38 Incendiary MTZ Interceptor Explosive Crossbow Incendiary FJX Imperium Signal 50 KV Inhibitor Basilisk Silenced COR-45 X-12 PILA

I’ve provided the Reactor Tac-Map below, with weapons having a gun icon, and armaments having blue triangles. If you’re ever in doubt, many buildings on this map will have red paint markers that hint at these weapons being kept there!

However, with such a large location and 29 overall items to find, it’s best to zoom in on certain spots where you can find each weapon. Note, you will need the Ascender for several items on this list, as you’ll need to reach the tops of cranes and other tall structures where some are being kept! Swipe left or right to see each zoomed map location in Reactor to find all the hidden items in MW3!

Reactor Ascender Location

The Ascender is incredibly easy to find, in the northwestern part of the map where you drop, inside the building on the lower-right of a set of 4 in the corner. This will also have the first armor plate carrier!

Reactor Plate Carrier Locations

There are 2 Plate Carriers in the Reactor MW3 missions, and you will likely need them on higher difficulties in between sabotaging enemy helicopters. One is in the same room as the Ascender, while another is amusingly on a coat hanger inside a building on the southern part of the map near a cluster of large pipes.

It’ll be on the main floor indoors in plain view.

Reactor Field Upgrade Locations

There are 6 Field Upgrade options you’ll be able to use and/or find in the Reactor mission.

Heartbeat Sensor

Snapshot Pulse

Munitions Box

Armor Box

Anti-Armor Rounds

Recon Drone

You can find these among the orange supply boxes that show up on the map as you get close. I’ve marked the locations of each below, so swipe left or right to see each location!

This one was an actual ordeal to find all the weapons and Field Upgrades. Beyond the gimmick of this map being to reach the tops of buildings in most cases, you wind up having to do a lot of searching to find the stragglers. So this guide will help you save a lot of trouble, and be sure to use the RGL-80 in this mission, it’s a huge help against the choppers!

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023