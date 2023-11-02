MW3 Oligarch: All Weapons, Field Upgrades, and Item Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Oligarch is the 8th mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign. It’s an open combat mission, so there are multiple routes and paths to take. This guide will show you how to unlock every weapon, armament, and item in the MW3 Oligarch mission.

All Oligarch Weapon & Armament Locations in MW3

There are 15 weapons to collect in the Oligarch mission.

Silenced M4

Hybrid Kastov 545

Silenced M16

STB 556

Cronen Squall

Silenced WSP-9

Silenced Bryson 800

Incendiary Bryson 800

Pulemyot 762

Silenced DM56

Explosive Crossbow

MCW 6.8

Explosive KATT-AMR

Akimbo .50 GS

RGL-80

You can see a completed map of the Oligarch mission below. Weapons are marked with a gun icon, while armaments are marked with blue triangles.

To get the weapons and equipment from the southern edge of the map, however, you’re going to need an Ascender and Night Vision Goggles in order to navigate the dark and winding caves.

Oligarch Field Upgrade Locations

There are 5 Field Upgrades to find in the Oligarch mission.

Heartbeat Sensor

Snapshot Pulse

Armor Box

Anti-Armor Rounds

Recon Drone

Each of their locations is marked on the map below.

Oligarch Ascender Location

The Ascender is located in a dark cave along the southern edge of the map. To reach it, swim south along the island’s coastline and you’ll eventually spot an opening in the cliff face. It’s too dark to fully navigate without Night Vision Goggles, but you should be able to grab the Ascender without them.

Oligarch Night Vision Goggles Location

You can find the Night Vision Goggles in the southernmost cabana along the island’s eastern beach. There’s a supply box nearby too, so make sure to grab that to fill out your weapon collection for this mission.

Oligarch Plate Carrier Upgrade Location

The Plate Carrier is found in the center of the map along an infiltration route leading from the water. Just swim up to the island and you’ll find it in a small canyon alongside some other basic gear.

That’s all there is to find in the Oligarch mission! At this point, you’re roughly halfway through Modern Warfare 3’s campaign but there are still plenty of open combat missions remaining. If you want to earn all of the game’s trophies/achievements, then you’ll need to thoroughly explore all of them.

