Modern Warfare Multiplayer Pack 3 Explained – How to Download It and What It’s For

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s file size continues to grow larger with each update, and now there are even additional downloads that are required on top of the already massive patches. Multiplayer Pack 3 is the latest required download, and you’ll need to have it installed if you want to play Modern Warfare multiplayer. Thankfully, it isn’t that large and shouldn’t take too long to download, but the new patch definitely will take some time to install if you haven’t already downloaded it.

What is Multiplayer Pack 3 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare?

Multiplayer Pack 3 is an additional download required to access multiplayer after installing the latest patch, just like the previous Modern Warfare Multiplayer Packs. It’s a little over 3GB, so it shouldn’t take too long to download and install. To install it, simply start Modern Warfare after downloading the latest update and try to start multiplayer. The game will then prompt you to download any Multiplayer Packs you are missing. If you’ve kept up to date with Modern Warfare, then you should only need the most recent one, but if you’re new to the game, then you’ll probably have to install the first two as well. If you’re only looking to play Warzone, then you won’t have to install Multiplayer Pack 3, but you’ll still need the latest update to play online.

If you own Modern Warfare, then the required update is 22-36 GB depending on your platform. If you’re a free-to-play Warzone player, then you’ll only have to download 22-30 GB depending on your platform, which is still a lot, but it’s not as much as the Modern Warfare update. There are tons of new changes added to Modern Warfare multiplayer, including a brand-new sniper rifle and a new map, and Warzone players will encounter new items in Verdansk as well as new loadouts in the Gulag with this new update.