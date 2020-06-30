Sniper Rifles and More Added to the Call of Duty: Warzone Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has received its first major mid-season update, bringing a suite of changes, tweaks, and new additions to the incredibly popular free-to-play battle royale game. While Modern Warfare multiplayer got a brand-new map, Call of Duty: Warzone still came out on top with this update, receiving new items and more across all modes. Warzone Rumble is gone, replaced by Plunder: Blood Money, and Quads now supports a maximum of 200 players in one lobby. Solos, duos, and trios are also available, so everyone should be able to play with their friends this week regardless of squad size. Alongside new items like the Spotter Scope and Supply Run Contracts, the new Gulag weapons are arguably the biggest addition with this update. Now, sniper rifles, marksman rifles, and more are available in 1v1 Gulag fights, adding a little more variety to the high-stakes deathmatches.

The last Gulag update added fully automatic weapons to the Gulag, allowing players to get their hands on submachine guns and assault rifles in their firefights. Many players were against the addition of fully automatic weapons in the Gulag, primarily because players felt they encouraged camping and discouraged the fast-paced gameplay that came with the initial shotguns and pistols. It seems that Infinity Ward is sticking to its guns when it comes to diversifying the Gulag, as now sniper rifles and marksman rifles have been added to the loadout pool with this new update.

However, long-range rifles aren’t the only weapons added to the Gulag with this new Warzone update. A new loadout comprised of just fists and a throwing knife has also been added to the rotation, and it is sure to result in some of the most exciting Gulag matches yet for both participants and spectators. It’s not quite Sticks and Stones (although that could be added in the future considering Modern Warfare already has a crossbow), but it’s still an interesting loadout that is sure to spice up the Gulag.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update is available now, and you can check out a full list of patch notes for both Warzone battle royale and Modern Warfare multiplayer here.