Modern Warfare – How to Get the Crossbow

Modern Warfare Season One has been extended for a few extra weeks, and to make up for the delay, Infinity Ward has added a Crossbow into the game, free for all players regardless of platform. There aren’t any loot boxes to open or payments to make for this weapon (with one optional exception). Everyone can earn the Crossbow just by completing a simple challenge.

How to Get the Crossbow in Modern Warfare

Getting the Crossbow in Modern Warfare is a bit of a grind, but thankfully, it’s an easy one. All you have to do is get five kills using a Marksman Rifle with a Reflex Optic in 25 different matches. If you’re wondering why you have to use a Marksman Rifle, it’s because the Crossbow is actually the game’s fourth Marksman Rifle.

Thankfully, this week’s playlist update is perfect for getting quick matches with high kill counts. Shoot the Ship has returned, so you can take your Marksman Rifle to Shoot House and Shipment and quickly rack up the required amount of kills. Even if you don’t think you’re the greatest with Marksman Rifles, nobody really knows what’s happening during a Shipment match anyway, so you’re bound to at least get a few kills.

If you’d rather not go through the trouble of unlocking the Crossbow, then you can always visit the in-game store. The Arctic Beast bundle contains a crossbow with Thermite Bolts as well as some other customization items like an emblem and a calling card for 1200 COD Points.

Thermite Bolts are exactly what they sound like. They’re bolts tipped with thermite that sticks to enemies and slowly kills them, just like the Thermite Grenades that have been in the game since launch. If you unlock the Crossbow through normal means, you’ll have to acquire them in the Gunsmith by leveling up the weapon. Buying the bundle will net you Thermite Bolts preinstalled.

Regardless of how you choose to unlock it, the Crossbow is sure to shake up Modern Warfare’s multiplayer and will hopefully keep things fresh until Season Two rolls around.