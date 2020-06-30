Modern Warfare Update Nerfs the Grau, MP5, and More

The newest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 has made a ton of changes and tweaks to some of the game’s most popular weapons, including the ever-dominant Grau 5.56 assault rifle and the powerful MP5 submachine gun. Other weapons have seen buffs and nerfs across the board, but this pair of fan-favorite Modern Warfare guns has seen the most dramatic adjustments with this update. New maps and modes have also been released alongside the update, but dedicated Modern Warfare and Warzone players will feel these changes across all game types.

Starting with the Grau 5.56, the weapon had a damage range reduction, making it far less useful at long ranges. The gun’s recoil has also been increased, further reducing its effectiveness at range. Two of the most popular attachments for the Grau, the Tempus 26.4″ Archangel and the FSS 20.8″ Nexus barrels, have also been nerfed, and now they don’t provide as much recoil compensation or range benefits. The significance of these changes remains to be seen, but they could potentially dethrone the Grau as the ultimate long-range Warzone assault rifle.

As for the MP5, the submachine gun has seen many of the same changes as the Grau. The weapon’s damage range has been decreased for both its standard rounds and its more powerful 10mm ammunition. 10mm ammunition also had its long-range damage decreased and had a slight increase in recoil as well. The MP5 is one of the strongest weapons in its category, and these nerfs, particularly the changes to 10mm ammo, could force the weapon into a strictly close-quarters role.

For the rest of the changes, check out the full list of Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 update patch notes below.

Weapons

The M4 will perform an AR magazine reload when attempting to reload the underbarrel launcher while you have the 50 Round Mag attachment equipped. This has been fixed

Stopping Power is now applied to headshots. Only certain weapons can go from a 2-shot to a 1-shot head shot, like the FAL and Oden. This fixes a few cases where headshots could sometimes do less damage than body shots when using Stopping Power

Start Ammo and Max Ammo Adjustments: Increased Max Ammo: M4 .458 SOCOM Rounds Increased Max Ammo and Start Ammo: CR-56 AMAX M67 Rounds SKS 10 Round Mags Striker 45 Hollowpoint Rounds SCAR Default Mags Oden Default Mags Increased Start Ammo: SCAR 25 Round Mags Oden 25 Round Mags

AX-50: Increased damage range

HDR: Guaranteed one-hit to lower torso at any range

Kar98k: Increased ADS speed Small decrease to hip spread Increased damage range

MK2 Carbine: Faster movement speed Increased damage range

Dragonuv: Increased ADS speed 2 hit kill min Gun recoil returns to the center more Faster rate of fire

FAL: Added a close range damage shelf with one-hit headshot potential

AK-47: Increased ADS speed

CR-56 AMAX: Decreased damage range

MP5: Decreased damage range Decreased 10MM damage range Reduced long range damage to 10MM ammo Slight recoil increase to 10MM ammo

Grau 5.56 Damage range reduction Slight increase to high frequency recoil Reduced recoil compensation and decreased range on Tempus 26.4” Archangel and FSS 20.8” Nexus barrels

Shotgun Slugs: Increased projectile velocity Reduced ads spread Added dynamic hip spread Increased damage ranges Increased lower torso damage

No stock attachment: Increased weapon recoil Decreased ADS aiming steadiness



Warzone

Fix for an exploit in Boneyard where players could climb into the destroyed portion of a plane

Gas Mask now cracks when you’re taking damage near or in the circle

‘Team Wiped’ message now appears in the Killfeed for your whole squad to see

Fix for an issue where players could spawn under the map after winning their Gulag match

Fixed a bug where players using Charly’s Tactical Human skin or Mara’s Valkryie skin would notice their character models missing from the exfil epilogue in the helicopter

The audio for the Supply Choppers is too loud, preventing players from hearing most other sounds and communicating with their squad. This has been adjusted

During the Supply Chopper event the supply choppers may spawn from under the map, killing players positioned on top of these locations as they raised through the map. This has been fixed

Fix for the final circle being too close over areas that players cannot access such as the middle of Stadium

The After Action Report now shows Cash Earned and Placement

Fix for a rare bug where a player spawned out of bounds after dying out of bounds

Fix for a minor issue where the radio operator dialog and subtitles for called in Killstreaks could incorrectly play the wrong faction

Now allow up to three Precision Airstrikes to be called in at once but within a distance restriction

Special Operations

Improved the effectiveness of the Decoy Grenade against most types of enemy soldiers

Added new Mission ‘Hard Boiled’ – Demonstrate your proficiency in Co-Op operations with these tricky challenges!

Operation Harbinger – Fixed issue where some of the white trucks would appear without any enemies inside of them

Special Operations: Survival

At the Weapons Store the weapons with purchased Gunsmith attachments are now displayed clearly

The Buy Phase timer now pulses red when about to run out to help remind players of the upcoming wave

Fixed issue where the text chat was overlapping some Buy Phase store elements

Fixed issue where players could purchase weapons from the store as they are being downed

Fixed issue where if players voted to ‘Retry’ after failing beyond wave 55 they would start each Buy Phase with reduced time

Fixed a rare issue where players could use Munitions / Killstreaks in while downed

General Fixes