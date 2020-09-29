Modern Warfare – How to Unlock the AN-94 in Season 6 (and On)

Season 5 is officially in the past. Modern Warfare has moved on to Season 6, meaning that the AN-94 is no longer tied to Tier 31 of the Battle Pass. Before worry grips you, wondering if the assault rifle is forever barred from your loadout, let me ease your mind. The AN-94 is still attainable in the post-Season 5 Modern Warfare, but the conditions have changed.

How to Unlock the AN-94 After Season 5

Gone are the Battle Pass tier requirements in regards to the AN-94. In its place is a simple challenge. The deadly assault rifle, complete with a canted magazine and hyperburst feature, can be scored by meeting the following requirement:

Get 2 Hipfire Kills using an Assault Rifle in 7 different matches

Similar to the ISO SMG, close quarters will be ideal here since the assault rifle will be fired from the hip. You won’t be able to rely on the accuracy of aiming down sights for this challenge. So let’s turn the trusty M4A1 into a challenge-busting machine.

Assuming you have spent time leveling the M4A1 since launch, it’s likely you have the gun’s level maxed out (or close to). Here’s hoping you have because certain recommended attachments unlock at higher levels.

Laser: 5mW Laser

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Stock: No Stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Underbarrel: 12-Guage Deputy

There is really only one selection we need to discuss here and that’s the 12-Gauge Deputy underbarrel attachment. While the rest of the gun is set up for quick movement and solid hip fire, you won’t have to rely much on the M4A1’s standard fire if you play this right. Kills via the underbarrel shotgun still count as hip fire. Tucking yourself in tighter spaces will ensure that you don’t need to bet on an assault rifle’s hip fire capabilities to close out the challenge, but the attachments are in place to make that painless, too.

Depending on when you are reading this guide, you may be lucky enough to have a 24/7 Rust or Shipment option on the playlist. Either would be ideal for guaranteeing at least seven kills per match, even if you’re having an off day. At the time of writing, the playlist is focused on new Season 6 additions: Broadcast, Mialstor Tank Factory, and Station.

Out of the three, Broadcast may be the best suited for securing positions within shotgun range of your foes. However, all three offer enough opportunities for close range engagements to keep progress moving forward. Don’t forget that you can back out of a match once seven enemies have been eliminated. The kills are not erased for leaving early. It certainly isn’t considered great sportsmanship online, but it’s a common tactic used to speed through similar challenges.

Follow the tips outlined above and the AN-94 will be ready to go in your loadout in no time. If you are looking to snag the other Season 5 weapon while you’re at it, check out our guide on unlocking the ISO SMG in Season 6 and beyond.