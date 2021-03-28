Game Guides

Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Aqua Sac

Time to get wet, as we are hunting Amphibians and Leviathans.

March 27th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

With a ton of materials to find in Monster Hunter Rise, it’s barely even possible to remember all of them and where to find them, so in this guide we are taking a look at the Aqua Sac, in regards to its whereabouts and how to get it.

How and where to find Aqua Sac in Monster Hunter Rise

There is a lot of ‘Sac’ items you can find in Monster Hunter Rise, mostly of elemental nature, like the Flame Sac and Aqua Sac. Additionally, almost all of them come from different large monsters, that tend to drop them after a hunt as a reward, or when you carve them. Capturing them also makes it possible to get the item, so never forget you have that option as well, which very often earns you more loot.

The two main monsters that drop the Aqua Sac early in the game, are the Tetranodon and Royal Ludroth. Out of the two, the Tetranodon has the more chances to give you the specific material, as you can even see in the picture above. In fact, it is the second most likely to drop item from its collection or materials it can give you, so it’s quite easy to farm. If you find Tetranodon annoying to farm though, Royal Ludroth is always there as an alternative.

There you have it, how to easily find Aqua Sacs, quite early-ish into Monster Hunter Rise. They are of course used for upgrading weapons and crafting armors, so you may need to grind them for a little bit, to get that higher rarity gear.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.

 

