Monster Hunter Rise: How to Hide Helmet and Armor Pieces

Here's how to hide Monster Hunter Rise armor pieces from being displayed visually.

January 13th, 2022 by Marc Magrini

Monster-Hunter-Rise-PC-Release-Date-and-More2

The latest Monster Hunter game has been ported to PC, and with it comes a slew of new content – including new chances for fashion. Monster Hunter Rise armor sets provide players with numerous bonuses and abilities. Players worried about messing up their look don’t need to worry; layered armor for every set becomes available as you progress further into the game. But if you want to show your face or hide a specific piece of armor, Rise allows for that, as well.

How to Hide Monster Hunter Rise Armor Pieces

Unlike in previous titles, Monster Hunter Rise armor is heavily customizable. You can even hide your weapons outside of quests and the training area. Just note that these settings are universal; they automatically apply to layered armor, and they aren’t saved between layered or equipment loadouts. In other words, if you change your loadout and want to hide or show different equipment pieces, you’ll need to do so manually.

Changing what’s displayed on your armor set is simple:

  • Head to any Item Box in Kamura, or use the Item Box while on a quest or expedition by visiting your camp.
  • Choose Manage Equipment, then Equipment Display.
  • Choose the armor pieces you wish to hide or show.

That’s it! If you want to change your selection in the future, just follow these steps again. You can also do this for your Palamutes and Palicos by using the Buddy Board; the Equipment Display will let you choose from every hired Buddy you have. The game should autosave each time you change these settings, but in case you want to be sure, check out our guide on how to save your progress manually.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch and on PC. The PC version can be found exclusively on Steam, for a current price of $59.99 USD.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Is Monster Hunter Rise Coming to PlayStation and Xbox? Is Monster Hunter Rise Coming to PlayStation and Xbox?
Is Monster Hunter Rise Coming to PlayStation and Xbox? is a question many console players have been asking ever since...
Attack of the Fanboy
Monster Hunter Rise Wyvern Riding Monster Hunter Rise Wyvern Riding: How to Ride a Monster
Learn how to ride a monster in Monster Hunter Rise
Attack of the Fanboy
Monster Hunter Rise Wirebug Monster Hunter Rise PC: How to Use Wirebug
Check out everything you need to know to master the Wirebug in Monster Hunter Rise
Attack of the Fanboy
A fearsome Monster Hunter Rise battle Monster Hunter Rise PC Multiplayer Guide: How to Play Co-Op With Friends
Hunt monsters with your friends in the PC port.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy