Monster Hunter Rise: How to Join Quests

Whether you are trying to unlock the Squires Belt or just want to get out there and hunt some monsters, you won’t get far in Monster Hunter Rise unless you know how to join a quest. Whether you are playing solo or with a squad of friends, here is how to join a quest in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Join a Quest in Monster Hunter Rise

To join a quest in Monster Hunter Rise, you first need to find the Quest Board. If you look at your map, you should be able to locate the Quest Board pretty easily. If you need help, it is located to the right of Minoto the Hub Maiden.

After interacting with the Quest Board, you’ll see a list of quests that other players have posted. All of these quests are available to join. So, to join a quest, simply select the quest you want to go on and, when given the accept quest prompt, select “Yes (Send Join Request).” The player who posted the quest will then be able to add you to the hunt.

Now that you have joined a quest, you need to ready up. Remember, you can’t change your gear when on a hunt, so make sure you have everything you need. When you and the rest of your team is ready, interact with the Quest Gate.

And that is how to join a quest in Monster Hunter Rise. It isn’t too hard, but it can be challenging as there are many moving pieces to Monster Hunter games that take patience to fully understand. Before you head out on your quest, make sure to check out what the best weapons are in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023