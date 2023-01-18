How To Unlock The Squires Belt in Monster Hunter Rise

For gamers hoping to complete their armor in Monster Hunter Rise, the Squires Belt is something to search out and craft, as it’s an excellent piece of Master armor. While gamers may find that they need to gather some high-quality ingredients to make this item happen, they’ll quickly find out why it’s one of the best armor pieces in the game.

With all of the armor available in the base game, getting even more pieces of armor to craft and create with the Sunbreak expansion is quite exciting. Finding out what parts are needed to finally craft this amazing piece of armor can help your next hunt become more successful than imagined before.

How To Craft The Squires Belt In Monster Hunter Rise

The first thing that players hoping to get this armor will need to ensure is that they’ve purchased and downloaded the Sunbreak expansion. Players on the Nintendo Switch and PC have access to this already, but those starting up their Monster Hunter Rise journey on Xbox or PlayStation will need to wait a bit before getting this unique armor.

After they have downloaded this expansion, players must complete the Flicker in the Night and An Audience with the Queen quests before they can start claiming the items needed to put this armor together. Once players have put these quests to rest, they can start working on crafting the Knight Squire Set, in which the Squires Belt resides within.

For those hoping to create this belt, for the Knight Squire Set or their current set of armor, they’ll need to gather the following ingredients to finally craft this powerful armor:

x1 Royal Order Certificate

x2 Tobi-Kadachi Cathode

x1 Monster Toughbone

x1 Ultimas Crystal

8000 Zenny

Once hunters have gathered all of the materials needed, crafting this armor is quite easy. Just visit the blacksmith back at camp, and players can start getting to work on creating one of the best belts currently available in the game!

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023