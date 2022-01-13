Is Monster Hunter Rise Coming to PlayStation and Xbox? is a question many console players have been asking ever since the developers announced a PC port for the game. It’s been almost a year since Capcom came out with the game and it is the sixth mainline installment to the franchise after 2017’s Monster Hunter Universe.

The game has been a major success on the Nintendo Switch and while talking to GamesRadar, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said “we’ve decided to move forward with a PC version as well,” which, saw its release on Steam on January 12, 2022. Tsujimoto even said that the feedback from fans is the reason behind the PC release of the game. Here’s everything we know about whether Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation and Xbox or not.

Is Monster Hunter Rise Coming to PlayStation?

Currently, Monster Hunter Rise is only available on Nintendo Switch and PC and the developers have shared no plans to bring the game to either the PS5 or PS4. The game will be a year old in March this year and players might get to hear some amazing announcements then. Capcom has just pushed out a PC port and if Capcom sees enough demand for the game amongst PlayStation players, then a port for PlayStation consoles could be on the cards.

Until then, PlayStation players will have no option but either to wait for the port or they can play the game on Nintendo Switch or PC whenever it releases.

Is Monster Hunter Rise Coming to Xbox?

Sadly, Monster Hunter Rise is currently not available on Xbox and it might take a while before we see the Xbox version of the game. However, with a PC port of the game arriving soon, Xbox players should not lose hope. The developers will be busy with the recent PC port, among other things, and it might be a while until Capcom and Microsoft come up with something.

The game was developed with the Nintendo Switch in mind and in an interview, Capcom said that “we think by releasing this on a portable console we’ve made it a lot more accessible, a lot more east to pick up and play.” The developers further said that the game is best enjoyed on Switch as players can jump in anytime, do a few quests, or other things.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and on PC. The PC version of the title can be brought exclusively on Steam, for $59.99 USD.