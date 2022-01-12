Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Time: When Can You Play on Steam?

Monster Hunter Rise makes its way to PC!

January 12th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Monster-Hunter-Rise-PC-Release-Time-Steam-article

Monster Hunter Rise is releasing on PC today and many players may be wondering what the exact Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Time is. In terms of the game itself, Monster Hunter Rise has had an excellent reception since its launch and has kept fans entertained and returning to the game for more after frequent updates have been deployed for the experience. Notably, events in Monster Hunter Rise have been a massive success and have been unique in their implementation. Now it is time for PC players to get their chance to try the latest Monster Hunter experience, this guide article will inform you of what time Monster Hunter Rise releases for PC.

The Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Time

The exact day of release is today which is the 12th of January 2022 and the exact time that PC players are expected to be able to play the game is as follows: 12 Pm Eastern Time, 5 Pm GMT, 6 Pm CEST, and 9 Am PT. From this point, players will be able to play the game on PC. You will then be able to indulge yourself in all of the monster hunter action with your chosen partners if you prefer to explore the world together.

Monster Hunter Rise Steam Pre-Order Bonuses and Minimum Requirements

Players who have pre-ordered the game on Steam can expect to receive three items by the way of their pre-purchase. The items that players will receive are the ‘Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor’, a ‘Novice Talisman’, and the ‘Palico Forest Cat Costume Layered Armor’. Furthermore, in terms of the minimum requirements that you will need to play the game on PC, the official specifications listed on the steam page are:

  • OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 23 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics

With all of that information now available to you, will you be playing Monster Hunter Rise on PC this month?

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch and soon to be PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Date and More Monster Hunter Rise PC: Release Date, Pre-Load Details, Switch Comparison
Monster Hunter Rise was such a phenomenal game, to say the least. Nintendo Switch players finally got a taste of...
Attack of the Fanboy
A fearsome Monster Hunter Rise battle Monster Hunter Rise Mega Man Event: How to Get Rush Palamute
An event for the ages!
Attack of the Fanboy
Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.3.1 Patch Notes
Additional events and more
Attack of the Fanboy
Okami collab with Monster Hunter Rise. Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.2 Patch Notes
The Okami collaboration is nearly here.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy