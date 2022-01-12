Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Time: When Can You Play on Steam?

Monster Hunter Rise is releasing on PC today and many players may be wondering what the exact Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Time is. In terms of the game itself, Monster Hunter Rise has had an excellent reception since its launch and has kept fans entertained and returning to the game for more after frequent updates have been deployed for the experience. Notably, events in Monster Hunter Rise have been a massive success and have been unique in their implementation. Now it is time for PC players to get their chance to try the latest Monster Hunter experience, this guide article will inform you of what time Monster Hunter Rise releases for PC.

The Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Time

The exact day of release is today which is the 12th of January 2022 and the exact time that PC players are expected to be able to play the game is as follows: 12 Pm Eastern Time, 5 Pm GMT, 6 Pm CEST, and 9 Am PT. From this point, players will be able to play the game on PC. You will then be able to indulge yourself in all of the monster hunter action with your chosen partners if you prefer to explore the world together.

Monster Hunter Rise Steam Pre-Order Bonuses and Minimum Requirements

Players who have pre-ordered the game on Steam can expect to receive three items by the way of their pre-purchase. The items that players will receive are the ‘Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor’, a ‘Novice Talisman’, and the ‘Palico Forest Cat Costume Layered Armor’. Furthermore, in terms of the minimum requirements that you will need to play the game on PC, the official specifications listed on the steam page are:

OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 23 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics

With all of that information now available to you, will you be playing Monster Hunter Rise on PC this month?

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch and soon to be PC.