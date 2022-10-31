MultiVersus Black Adam Guide | Combos, Best Perks, Tips, and More

Black Adam is now in MultiVersus. He is a Bruiser which means he excels are getting up close and personal. With new abilities, perks, and more to cover, here is how to play Black Adam in MultiVersus.

How to Play Black Adam in MultiVersus

Black Adam is an anti-hero that plays similarly to Superman. Since they both have super abilities including flying and super strength, Black Adam is like Superman but with lightning powers.

The best combos that Black Adam has start with his grounded-up attack. This move creates an electric arc above Black Adam and will hit nearby enemies into the air. Once your enemy is in the air, you can use basically any attack to continue the combo.

Black Adam’s neutral air attack is great for slamming players back toward the ledge. Use this with attacks after an air dodge to dominate your opponent.

Black Adam’s grounded-down attack and side special attack are great for creating traps. Since Black Adam’s moves are slow, use these abilities to close the gap and create openings for you to close in.

Best Perks for Black Adam

Black Adam has a lot of horizontal attacks, so one of the best perks for him is Percussive Punch Power. This will increase the damage Black Adam deals with horizontal attacks.

…In a Single Bound is a great perk for Black Adam since he is a slower character. This perk increases the jump speed of Black Adam.

If you want to fully maximize Black Adam’s aerial success, you need Aerial Acrobat. This perk increases the air acceleration which will help Black Adam hit quicker.

Black Adam will most likely cost 2,000 gold to unlock, so be sure to get him before MultiVersus Season 1 ends. Of course, he’ll be free to try out during the free character rotation and be available to unlock from here on out, but the sooner the better.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022