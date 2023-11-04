MW3 Helo Hat Trick Guide: All Armament Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With the Helo Hat Trick achievement in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, variety is the spice of life thanks to armament options. In the Reactor mission, you’re tasked with destroying 3 helicopters, but this achievement incentivizes taking them out in style, and here’s how you can do it!

All Armaments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Reactor for the Helo Hat Trick Achievement

There are 8 different armaments available on the Reactor map in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) of which you’ll need to use 3 4 to pull off the Helo Hat Trick. The 4 best armaments are the Stealth Bomber, Bomb Drone, Mortar Strike, and Cruise Missile.

To achieve this, you’ll need to destroy 1 of each of the 3 helicopter targets with a different armament (or killstreak). All of the armaments on the map are listed below:

Bomb Drone Cruise Missile Mortar Strike Precision Airstrike SAM Turret Stealth Bomber UAV VTOL Jet

You can find them scattered across the map, as shown here:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Get the Helo Hat Trick Achievement in Modern Warfare 3

A tried-and-true method I recommend and have been able to repeat is taking the following steps:

Step 1: Deploy and Grab Stealth Bomber on the Northwest Rooftop

Scope out the westernmost helicopter, but don’t use it just yet; go east from here to a small building to the east of the helicopter.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 2: Find the Building With the Bomb Drone, Then Use Stealth Bomber and Bomb Drone to Destroy Helicopter 2

The Stealth Bomber is mighty when you set a good path for it, but it’s oddly not as strong at destroying helicopters as you’d think, and the Bomb Drone you get here is essentially a double-tap. Once this is finished, go west to a larger rooftop, and use the Ascender to save time.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 3: Go West and Grab Mortar Strike to Destroy Southeast Helicopter

This one is my favorite, where you pick up the Mortar Strike and, while still standing on the roof, look east for the orange smoke in the distance.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s your helicopter, and you can ping it with your Mortar Strike from here, instantly destroying it. It’s allegedly not very strong, but the helicopter is destroyed after one barrage. From here go northeast, just past the center of the map on the ground level.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 4: Go Northeast to Grab the Cruise Missile to Destroy Northeast Helicopter

The most dramatic of the three, this one requires you to make a mad dash to an open area where the Cruise Missile killstreak is placed. Don’t forget to set the difficulties lower if you wish to achieve this achievement without the hassle.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you arm the Cruise Missile, you’ll need to aim for the orange smoke where you’ll see the helicopter as it descends. You’ll blow it up, and get your achievement.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023