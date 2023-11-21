MW3 Snaking Movement Guide: How to Run While Prone

Image: Activision

An absolutely broken movement technique has been discovered in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that lets players run while prone, snaking along the ground at high speeds. It’s ridiculous and is definitely going to get patched soon, so make sure to try it out while you still can.

How to Snake in Modern Warfare 3

To use snaking movement in MW3, all you need to do is change some of your control settings. Open the settings menu and change your Stance Down keybind (found in Advanced Movement) to Scroll Wheel Down. Then, open the Mouse Calibration drop-down menu and change Mouse Wheel Delay to 0. Finally, head to the Gameplay tab and enable Automatic Sprint.

Once you’ve changed these settings, just sprint, jump, and then scroll down to change your stance midair. When you hit the ground, you’ll be sprinting while prone. You can slither across the ground as long as you like, but you’ll stop dead in your tracks if you shoot your gun. This works in every MW3 game mode, including Zombies, so have fun sliding around!

Currently, the snaking method is only easily doable on keyboard and mouse. While you can still do it with a controller, the best strategy makes use of a mouse’s scroll wheel for fast inputs that are hard to replicate on a controller. The same settings apply regardless of your input device, however, so you should be able to snake if you use one of your controller’s buttons instead of the scroll wheel for the stance changing. Once a good controller snaking setup is found, we’ll update this guide.

In case you couldn’t already tell, this is definitely getting patched ASAP. Since it’s so easy to do and MW3 has crossplay enabled by default, you’re going to see a lot of this in your multiplayer matches over the next few days until Sledgehammer releases a hotfix. Hopefully, this won’t last too long since MW3’s Warzone integration is set for Season 1 on December 6, and having people snaking through the streets of Urzikstan wouldn’t be ideal.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023