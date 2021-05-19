My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Tier List (May 2021)

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is finally released and as with any gacha game, a Tier List is the best way to start off your journey in this exciting world. Resources don’t come easily when it comes to such games, so planning ahead on how to spend them and on which Heroes to use them on, is something that will prove invaluable later on. With that said, let’s check the first Tier List of 2021, as it goes without saying that it will changewith more Heroes being added into the game down the line.

Tier List for My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero (May 2021)

We will be ranking every Hero currently available in the game, in four different categories. There is not a ton of characters you can use right now, so it is very likely the scaling and amount of Tiers may change as time goes on. Additionally, please note that the following list will be based on Heroes’ performance through the beta period and JP servers. For the time being, here is the ranking of every available character in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero:

S Tier

Aizawa

Tokoyami

Momo

All Might

Undoubtedly the strongest Heroes right now that will be included in most players’ core team. Aizawa is taking the lead due to his extremely useful toolkit and being able to fit in pretty much every team setup you can imagine, with the rest of the group simply dominating over other characters.

A Tier

Deku

Uraraka

Asui

Kirishima

The Heroes that you will spend most of the time with, since they are both easily obtainable and can do their job perfectly good. Great pairs with Heroes in the lower tiers, hence raising their usefulness as well.

B Tier

Mineta

Todoroki

Bakugo

Kaminari

All four Heroes in the B Tier are capable of handling themselves great, however they do lack some significant tools of the Heroes in the above Tiers. Bakugo for example is an outstanding character and can do wonders if handled properly, however his skills are on the slower side, leaving him vulnerable to faster attacks. The same goes with the rest of the gang here, but feel free to invest in any of them as they are solid picks, if you don’t own a lot of the characters mentioned above.

C tier

Iida

Ojiro

For the time being, it is best to avoid both Iida and Ojiro. Which is unfortunate, since they are both very nice characters and Iidaa in particular is a fan favorite Hero among the community. Let’s hope for a future boost, for both of them.

Unreleased Characters (confirmed)

Stain

Endeavor

Shigaraki

This section consists of Heroes and Villains that are confirmed as upcoming entries, but not yet released in the global version. As soon as we have more data about them, they will be included in the Tier lists accordingly.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is available on Android and iOS. For more info about the game, fee free to check the official page.