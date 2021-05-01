New Pokémon Snap – How to Get Behind the Waterfall

There are a lot of twists, turns, and alternative routes in New Pokémon Snap but few have caused as much confusion as getting behind the waterfall in Founja Jungle. To do it you need to move Liepard, but just saying that is easy. Doing it in the game can be tough and a little confusing, especially if you didn’t play the first game and come in with an understanding of how this all works. So to help, here’s how to move Liepard and how to get behind the waterfall in New Pokémon Snap.

How to Move Liepard

There’s two main steps to getting behind the waterfall in New Pokémon Snap, with the first being to move Liepard out of the way of the alternate route that takes you there. This might seem simple, but actually requires you to have the Melody device. This lets you play music for Pokémon, which they will react to in unique ways. To do this you just need to reach Research Level 2 in both Founja Jungle stages so reference this guide if you need help there.

Once you have Melody available just head back here and get back to the Liepard. Press R to play a Melody and the Pikipeks should fly away. Throw fruit at them if they don’t. When they do you can take a picture and the Liepard should move to follow them, presenting you with an open space that will allow you to take the alternate route behind the waterfall.

How to Get Behind the Waterfall

With the Liepard out of the way the rest is pretty simple and easy. To get behind the waterfall in New Pokémon Snap all you have to do now is scan the question mark icon that appears where Liepard used to rest. This will open up a new path for the NEO-ONE to take which brings it behind the waterfall and toward your ultimate goal.

And that’s how to move Liepard and how to get behind the waterfall in New Pokémon Snap.