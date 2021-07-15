New World: How to Get Beta Access

New World is a new Massive Multiplayer Online RPG that is being developed by Double Helix and Amazon. The unusual gameplay and design are causing many players to ask how to get beta access. The game’s setting is a mysterious island called Aeternum, which is the source of stories and legends. Players will face dangerous monsters, untamed magic, and supernatural impossibilities that coexist on this isolated, impossible island.

How To Get Into New World’s Closed Beta

Pre-ordering the game is the simplest and most reliable way to gain access to the closed beta. There are different versions of the game for purchase, but you don’t have to worry about it. All versions grant you access, so you don’t need to buy the Deluxe Edition if you don’t want to.

Alternatively, you can also try to become a tester of the game in order to gain a key for free. This is not guaranteed, though. Besides, with more people pre-ordering the game, the chances of getting a key for free might have been significantly reduced. Still, if you want to try, you can click right here to be taken to their page.

It is important to note that the beta progress will not be carried to the game’s launch version. The closed beta is no more than a test period. So, if you’re interested in trying out this game to see what it is like, these two methods are the only way to check it out by yourself. The beta testing will start on July 20 and will last until August 2, 2021. New World is scheduled to launch on August 31, 2021.