New World Season 1 Pass: Is It Worth It, Price, Free and Premium Rewards

Are you wondering if the New World Season 1 Pass is worth it, what it costs, and what free and premium rewards you can expect? New World will start with a seasonal release model starting with Season 1 Fellowship & Fire. While including a paid Season Pass may seem like a cash grab by Amazon, we have provided you with the full details so you can understand how much it costs and what you can expect to earn so you can see why it is worth it.

Is the New World Season Pass Worth It?

Yes, New World Season 1 Pass is worth it because you will earn many rewards, including valuable in-game currency, gear, and cosmetics. You will earn 500 Marks of Fortune on the Free Track and 2500 on the Premium Track. This means you will make back a small portion of what you spend purchasing the Premium Track and all the additional loot you will obtain. Also, most of the rewards provided by the Season 1 season pass will go away at the end of Season 1 and will not be available again.

You can earn many rewards by leveling the Season 1 Free Track by completing objectives that provide Season XP. Once you reach Level 25, you can purchase the Premium Track to earn additional rewards on top of the ones you earn on the Free Track of the Season 1 season pass. If you want to purchase the Premium Track, it will cost you 20,000 Marks of Fortune which can be purchased using the Seasons tab in-game (press the F9 key to access it).

When you purchase the Premium Reward Track, you’ll retroactively receive all the rewards up to your current Season Pass level! So don’t worry if you don’t purchase it right at the start of Season 1. However, both the Free and Premium, so make sure you purchase them before it ends.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Head Start Pass for 20,000 Marks of Fortune which will give you an additional 20 levels to your current season pass track level. However, if you have already purchased the Premium Track or reached level 81 on the season pass track level, you cannot purchase the Head Start Pass.

All Free and Premium Track Rewards in New World

The Season 1 season pass track will have 100 reward levels for both the Free and Premium Tracks. We have provided you with the rewards you can expect to earn on both tracks from Levels 1 to 100.

All Free Track Rewards

Level 1: Seasons Welcome Gift 1000 Umbral Shards, 1 Gypsum Orb, and 1 Named Item

Seasons Welcome Gift Level 2: 500 Umbral Shards

500 Umbral Shards Level 3: Weapon XP Booster

Weapon XP Booster Level 4: 10 Azoth Vials

10 Azoth Vials Level 5: 500 Marks of Fortune

500 Marks of Fortune Level 6: Territory Standing XP Booster

Territory Standing XP Booster Level 7: Dye Gift 3 random Dyes & 1 premium Dye

Dye Gift Level 8: Gathering XP Booster

Gathering XP Booster Level 9: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 10: Seasonal Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Slashed Breeches)

Seasonal Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Slashed Breeches) Level 11: Weapon Gift 2 standard weapons based on the Player’s level and 1 random weapon from the Inferno Weapon Chest

Weapon Gift Level 12: 500 Umbral Shards

500 Umbral Shards Level 13: Jewelry Gift 2 pieces of standard Jewelry rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random Jewelry piece from the Inferno Jewelry Chest

Jewelry Gift Level 14: Proficiency Booster

Proficiency Booster Level 15: 5 Flame Cores

5 Flame Cores Level 16: Crafting Resource Gift 5 of each core Tier 5 Resource (Cinnabar, Obsidian Voidstone, etc)

Crafting Resource Gift Level 17: 500 Coins

500 Coins Level 18: Season XP Booster

Season XP Booster Level 19: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 20: Seasonal Boots Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Dust-Gaiters)

Seasonal Boots Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Dust-Gaiters) Level 21: Armor Gift 2 pieces of standard Armor rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random armor piece from the Inferno Armor Chest

Armor Gift Level 22: 500 Umbral Shards

500 Umbral Shards Level 23: Elemental Gift Random selection of 4 Elemental Motes (10 of each) & a random selection of 3 Elemental Quintessence.

Elemental Gift Level 24: 5 Azoth Vials

5 Azoth Vials Level 25: 5 Gypsum Orbs

5 Gypsum Orbs Level 26: Furniture Gift 1-3 Decoration Furniture Items (Lamps, Drapes, etc.)

Furniture Gift Level 27: 500 Coins

500 Coins Level 28: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 29: Food Gift Broad assortment of a dozen useful Cooking ingredients.

Food Gift Level 30: 500 Marks of Fortune

500 Marks of Fortune Level 31: Weapon Gift 2 standard Weapons rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random weapon from the Inferno Weapon Chest

Weapon Gift Level 32: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 33: 500 Umbral Shards

500 Umbral Shards Level 34: 3 Ancient Coatings

3 Ancient Coatings Level 35: Seasonal Chest Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Armored Bracer)

Seasonal Chest Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Armored Bracer) Level 36: Gem Gift Random assortment of 3 Uncut Gems based on the Player’s level

Gem Gift Level 37: 3 Ancient Wards

3 Ancient Wards Level 38: 500 Coins

500 Coins Level 39: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 40: 500 Marks of Fortune

500 Marks of Fortune Level 41: Armor Gift 2 pieces of standard Armor rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random armor piece from the Inferno Armor Chest

Armor Gift Level 42: 500 Umbral Shards

500 Umbral Shards Level 43: 5 Azoth Vials

5 Azoth Vials Level 44: 3 Angry Earth Coatings

3 Angry Earth Coatings Level 45: Jewelry Gift 2 pieces of standard Jewelry rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random Jewelry piece from the Inferno Jewelry Chest

Jewelry Gift Level 46: Salvage Fragment Gift 3 types of Salvage Scraps

Salvage Fragment Gift Level 47: 3 Angry Earth Wards

3 Angry Earth Wards Level 48: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 49: 500 Coins

500 Coins Level 50: House Pet

House Pet Level 51: Elemental Gift Random selection of 4 Elemental Motes (10 of each) & random selection of 3 Elemental Quintessence.

Elemental Gift Level 52: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 53: 500 Umbral Shards

500 Umbral Shards Level 54: 3 Corrupt Coatings

3 Corrupt Coatings Level 55: 5 Flame Cores

5 Flame Cores Level 56: Food Gift Broad assortment of a dozen useful Cooking ingredients.

Food Gift Level 57: 3 Corrupt Wards

3 Corrupt Wards Level 58: 500 Coins

500 Coins Level 59: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 60: 500 Marks of Fortune

500 Marks of Fortune Level 61: Weapon Gift 2 standard Weapons rolled to the Player’s level &

Weapon Gift 1 random weapon from the Inferno Weapon Chest

Level 62: 500 Umbral Shards

500 Umbral Shards Level 63: 5 Azoth Vials

5 Azoth Vials Level 64: 3 Ancient Coatings

3 Ancient Coatings Level 65: Crafting Resource Gift Collection of 5 of each core Tier 5 resource (Cinnabar, Obsidian Voidstone, etc.)

Crafting Resource Gift Level 66: Gem Gift Random assortment of 3 Uncut Gems based on the Player’s level

Gem Gift Level 67: 3 Ancient Wards

3 Ancient Wards Level 68: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 69: 500 Coins

500 Coins Level 70: Seasonal Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Rugged Grips)

Seasonal Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Rugged Grips) Level 71: Jewelry Gift 2 pieces of standard Jewelry rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random Jewelry piece from the Inferno Jewelry Chest

Jewelry Gift Level 72: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 73: 500 Umbral Shards

500 Umbral Shards Level 74: 3 Angry Earth Coatings

3 Angry Earth Coatings Level 75: Weapon Gift 2 standard Weapons rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random weapon from the Inferno Weapon Chest

Weapon Gift Level 76: Food Gift Broad assortment of a dozen useful Cooking ingredients.

Food Gift Level 77: 3 Angry Earth Wards

3 Angry Earth Wards Level 78: 500 Coins

500 Coins Level 79: 2 Gypsum Orb

2 Gypsum Orb Level 80: 500 Marks of Fortune

500 Marks of Fortune Level 81: Armor Gift 2 pieces of standard Armor rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random armor piece from the Inferno Armor Chest

Armor Gift Level 82: 500 Umbral Shards

500 Umbral Shards Level 83: 5 Azoth Vials

5 Azoth Vials Level 84: 3 Corrupt Coatings

3 Corrupt Coatings Level 85: Jewelry Gift 2 pieces of standard Jewelry rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random Jewelry piece from the Inferno Jewelry Chest

Jewelry Gift Level 86: Furniture Gift 1-3 Decoration Furniture Items (Lamps, Drapes, etc.)

Furniture Gift Level 87: 3 Corrupt Wards

3 Corrupt Wards Level 88: 2 Gypsum Orbs

2 Gypsum Orbs Level 89: 500 Coins

500 Coins Level 90: 1,000 Umbral Shards

1,000 Umbral Shards Level 91: Elemental Gift Random selection of 4 Elemental Motes (10 of each) & random selection of 3 Elemental Quintessence.

Elemental Gift Level 92: 5 Gypsum Orbs

5 Gypsum Orbs Level 93: 1000 Umbral Shards

1000 Umbral Shards Level 94: Weapon Gift 2 standard Weapons rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random weapon from the Inferno Weapon Chest

Weapon Gift Level 95: Seasonal Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Cocked Cavalier)

Seasonal Armor Skin (Scarlet Wing Cocked Cavalier) Level 96: Armor Gift 2 pieces of standard Armor rolled to the Player’s level & 1 random armor piece from the Inferno Armor Chest

Armor Gift Level 97: Inferno Combatant’s Chest 5 Powerful Oakflesh Balm, 5 Powerful Honing Stone, 5 Powerful Gemstone Dust, & 5 Powerful Incense.

Inferno Combatant’s Chest Level 98: 5,000 Coins

5,000 Coins Level 99: 5 Gypsum Orbs

5 Gypsum Orbs Level 100: Season Champion’s Chest Title, Gear Set Slot, 1 Inferno Weapon, 1 Inferno Armor Piece, and 1000 gold

Season Champion’s Chest

All Premium Track Rewards

Level 1: Inferno Welcome Chest 1 Soaring Pyre Great Axe Weapon skin, 1 Season XP Booster, 1 Weapon XP Booster, 1 Gathering XP Booster, 1 Territory Standing XP Booster, and 1 Proficiency Booster. The following 3 rewards are guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks: 1 piece of the Legendary “Inferno Core” Armor set, 1 standard Legendary weapon, and 1 standard piece of Legendary Jewelry.

Inferno Welcome Chest Level 2: Tempest Heart Expedition Chest Expedition specific: 1 Standard Expedition Gear, 1 Named Expedition Gear, 800 Expedition Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Tempest Heart Expedition Chest Level 3: Season Emote

Season Emote Level 4: Dye Gift 3 random Dyes & 1 premium Dye

Dye Gift Level 5: 1,000 Marks of Fortune

1,000 Marks of Fortune Level 6: Inferno Combatant’s Chest 5 Powerful Oakflesh Balm, 5 Powerful Honing Stone, 5 Powerful Gemstone Dust, & 5 Powerful Incense.

Inferno Combatant’s Chest Level 7: Company Crest Pack

Company Crest Pack Level 8: Pickaxe Tool Skin

Pickaxe Tool Skin Level 9: Seasonal Weapon Skin (Fire Staff)

Seasonal Weapon Skin (Fire Staff) Level 10: Camp Skin

Camp Skin Level 11: Inferno Weapon Chest 1 standard Legendary weapon (guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks) and 2 rolled standard weapons (590 to 595 Gear Score depending on the player’s Expertise, empty Gem slot, and 2 Perks)

Inferno Weapon Chest Level 12: 1,500 Umbral Shards

1,500 Umbral Shards Level 13: Inferno Jewelry Chest 1 piece of standard Legendary Jewelry (guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks) and 2 pieces of standard Jewelry (590 to 595 Gear Score depending on the player’s Expertise, empty Gem slot, and 2 Perks)

Inferno Jewelry Chest Level 14: Lazarus Instrumentality Expedition Chest Expedition specific: 1 Standard Expedition Gear, 1 Named Expedition Gear, 800 Expedition Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Lazarus Instrumentality Expedition Chest Level 15: Seasonal Weapon Skin (Musket)

Seasonal Weapon Skin (Musket) Level 16: Inferno Crafting Chest 3 Runestone, 3 Glittering Ebony, 3 Asmodeum, 3 Phoenix Weave, and 3 Runic Leather.

Inferno Crafting Chest Level 17: 3,000 Coins

3,000 Coins Level 18: 10 Flame Cores

10 Flame Cores Level 19: 5 Gypsum Orbs

5 Gypsum Orbs Level 20: 1,000 Marks of Fortune

1,000 Marks of Fortune Level 21: Inferno Armor Chest 1 piece of Legendary Inferno Core Armor (Guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks) & 2 pieces of rolled Inferno Core Armor (590 to 595 Gear Score depending on the player’s Expertise, empty Gem slot, and 2 Perks)

Inferno Armor Chest Level 22: Territory Standing XP Booster

Territory Standing XP Booster Level 23: Inferno Elemental Chest 3 of every Elemental Quintessence: Air, Fire, Water, Earth, Life, Death, Soul

Inferno Elemental Chest Level 24: 20 Azoth Vials

20 Azoth Vials Level 25: Azoth Staff Tool Skin

Azoth Staff Tool Skin Level 26: Inferno Furniture Chest 3-piece matched Furniture Set (Bedroom, Dining Room, or Living Room) that may include a Storage Chest.

Inferno Furniture Chest Level 27: Garden of Genesis Expedition Chest Expedition specific: 1 Standard Expedition Gear, 1 Named Expedition Gear, 800 Expedition Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Garden of Genesis Expedition Chest Level 28: 5 Gypsum Orbs

5 Gypsum Orbs Level 29: Inferno Food Chest 1 STR, 1 DEX, 1 INT, 1 FOC, and 1 CON boost food (+40 to the respective stat for 60 minutes in-game)

Inferno Food Chest Level 30: Seasonal Weapon Skin (Spear)

Seasonal Weapon Skin (Spear) Level 31: Inferno Weapon Chest 1 standard Legendary weapon (guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks) and 2 rolled standard weapons (590 to 595 Gear Score depending on the player’s Expertise, empty Gem slot, and 2 Perks)

Inferno Weapon Chest Level 32: Season XP Booster

Season XP Booster Level 33: 1,500 Umbral Shards

1,500 Umbral Shards Level 34: Dye Gift 3 random Dyes, plus 1 premium Dye

Dye Gift Level 35: 1,000 Marks of Fortune

1,000 Marks of Fortune Level 36: Inferno Gem Chest Guaranteed 1 of each type of Pristine Gem

Inferno Gem Chest Level 37: Weapon XP Booster

Weapon XP Booster Level 38: 3,000 Coins

3,000 Coins Level 39: Barnacles and Black Powder Expedition Chest Expedition specific: 1 Standard Expedition Gear, 1 Named Expedition Gear, 800 Expedition Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Barnacles and Black Powder Expedition Chest Level 40: Sickle Tool Skin

Sickle Tool Skin Level 41: Inferno Armor Chest 1 piece of Legendary Inferno Core Armor skin (Guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks) & 2 pieces of rolled Inferno Core Armor skins (590 to 595 Gear Score depending on the player’s Expertise, empty Gem slot, and 2 Perks)

Inferno Armor Chest Level 42: Territory Standing XP Booster

Territory Standing XP Booster Level 43: Inferno Combatant’s Chest 5 Powerful Oakflesh Balm, 5 Powerful Honing Stone, 5 Powerful Gemstone Dust, & 5 Powerful Incense.

Inferno Combatant’s Chest Level 44: 10 Flame Cores

10 Flame Cores Level 45: Skinning Knife Tool Skin

Skinning Knife Tool Skin Level 46: Inferno Salvage Fragment Chest 4 Infused Engineering Fragments, 2 Infused Arcane Fragments, 6 Infused Armor Fragments, 2 Infused Jewelry Fragments, and 4 Infused Weapon Fragments

Inferno Salvage Fragment Chest Level 47: Gathering XP Booster

Gathering XP Booster Level 48: 5 Gypsum Orbs

5 Gypsum Orbs Level 49: Proficiency Booster

Proficiency Booster Level 50: Seasonal Weapon Skin (Ice Gauntlet)

Seasonal Weapon Skin (Ice Gauntlet) Level 51: Inferno Elemental Chest 3 of every Elemental Quintessence: Air, Fire, Water, Earth, Life, Death, Soul

Inferno Elemental Chest Level 52: Season XP Booster

Season XP Booster Level 53: 1,500 Umbral Shards

1,500 Umbral Shards Level 54: Dye Gift 3 random Dyes, plus 1 premium Dye

Dye Gift Level 55: 1,000 Marks of Fortune

1,000 Marks of Fortune Level 56: Inferno Food Chest 1 STR, 1 DEX, 1 INT, 1 FOC, and 1 CON boost food (+40 to the respective stat for 60 minutes in-game)

Inferno Food Chest Level 57: Weapon XP Booster

Weapon XP Booster Level 58: 3,000 Coins

3,000 Coins Level 59: Ennead Expedition Chest Expedition specific: 1 Standard Expedition Gear, 1 Named Expedition Gear, 800 Expedition Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Ennead Expedition Chest Level 60: Seasonal Weapon Skin (Hatchet)

Seasonal Weapon Skin (Hatchet) Level 61: Inferno Weapon Chest 1 standard Legendary weapon (guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks) and 2 rolled standard weapons (590 to 595 Gear Score depending on the player’s Expertise, empty Gem slot, and 2 Perks)

Inferno Weapon Chest Level 62: Territory Standing XP Booster

Territory Standing XP Booster Level 63: Inferno Combatant’s Chest 5 Powerful Oakflesh Balm, 5 Powerful Honing Stone, 5 Powerful Gemstone Dust, & 5 Powerful Incense.

Inferno Combatant’s Chest Level 64: Inferno Perfect Salvage Fragment Chest 4 Infused Engineering Fragments, 2 Infused Arcane Fragments, 6 Infused Armor Fragments, 2 Infused Jewelry Fragments, and 4 Infused Weapon Fragments

Inferno Perfect Salvage Fragment Chest Level 65: Inferno Crafting Resource Chest Collection of 5 of each top resource (Asmodeum, Runestone, etc)

Inferno Crafting Resource Chest Level 66: Inferno Gem Chest Guaranteed 1 of each type of Pristine Gem

Inferno Gem Chest Level 67: Proficiency Booster

Proficiency Booster Level 68: 5 Gypsum Orbs

5 Gypsum Orbs Level 69: Gathering XP Booster

Gathering XP Booster Level 70: Fishing Pole Skin

Fishing Pole Skin Level 71: Inferno Jewelry Chest 1 piece of standard Legendary Jewelry (guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks) and 2 pieces of standard Jewelry (590 to 595 Gear Score depending on the player’s Expertise, empty Gem slot, and 2 Perks)

Inferno Jewelry Chest Level 72: Season XP Booster

Season XP Booster Level 73: 1,500 Umbral Shards

1,500 Umbral Shards Level 74: Seasonal Weapon Skin (Shield)

Seasonal Weapon Skin (Shield) Level 75: Starstone Barrows Mutator Chest Expedition Specific: 1 Standard Mutator Gear, 1 Named Mutator Weapon, 400 Expedition Materia, 400 Mutator Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Starstone Barrows Mutator Chest Level 76: Inferno Food Chest 1 STR, 1 DEX, 1 INT, 1 FOC, and 1 CON boost food (+40 to the respective stat for 60 minutes in-game)

Inferno Food Chest Level 77: Weapon XP Booster

Weapon XP Booster Level 78: 3,000 Coins

3,000 Coins Level 79: Dye Gift 3 random Dyes, plus 1 premium Dye

Dye Gift Level 80: 1,000 Marks of Fortune

1,000 Marks of Fortune Level 81: Inferno Armor Chest 1 piece of Legendary Inferno Core Armor skin (Guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks) & 2 pieces of rolled Inferno Core Armor skins (590 to 595 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 2 Perks)

Inferno Armor Chest Level 82: Gathering XP Booster

Gathering XP Booster Level 83: 10 Flame Cores

10 Flame Cores Level 84: The Depths Mutator Chest Expedition Specific: 1 Standard Mutator Gear, 1 Named Mutator Weapon, 400 Expedition Materia, 400 Mutator Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

The Depths Mutator Chest Level 85: Inferno Jewelry Chest 3 pieces of standard Jewelry, 1 guaranteed 600 Gear Score Legendary

Inferno Jewelry Chest Level 86: Inferno Furniture Chest 3-piece matched Furniture Set that may include a Storage Chest.

Inferno Furniture Chest Level 87: Proficiency Booster

Proficiency Booster Level 88: Lazarus Mutator Chest Expedition Specific: 1 Standard Mutator Gear, 1 Named Mutator Weapon, 400 Expedition Materia, 400 Mutator Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Lazarus Mutator Chest Level 89: Territory Standing XP Booster

Territory Standing XP Booster Level 90: Seasonal Weapon Skin (Longsword)

Seasonal Weapon Skin (Longsword) Level 91: 5 Gypsum Orbs, 1,500 Umbral Shards, and 25 Azoth Vials

5 Gypsum Orbs, 1,500 Umbral Shards, and 25 Azoth Vials Level 92: Garden of Genesis Mutator Chest Expedition Specific: 1 Standard Mutator Gear, 1 Named Mutator Weapon, 400 Expedition Materia, 400 Mutator Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Garden of Genesis Mutator Chest Level 93: 3 Inferno Chests Inferno Combatant’s Chest, Inferno Furniture Chest, and Inferno Elemental Chest

3 Inferno Chests Level 94: Dynasty Shipyard Mutator Chest Expedition Specific: 1 Standard Mutator Gear, 1 Named Mutator Weapon, 400 Expedition Materia, 400 Mutator Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Dynasty Shipyard Mutator Chest Level 95: 3 Inferno Chests Inferno Weapon Chest, Inferno Jewelry Chest, and Inferno Armor Chest

3 Inferno Chests Level 96: Barnacles & Black Powder Mutator Chest Expedition Specific: 1 Standard Mutator Gear, 1 Named Mutator Weapon, 400 Expedition Materia, 400 Mutator Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Barnacles & Black Powder Mutator Chest Level 97: 3 Inferno Chests Inferno Crafting Resource Chest, Inferno Perfect Salvage Fragment Chest, and Inferno Gem Chest

3 Inferno Chests Level 98: Tempest’s Heart Mutator Chest Expedition Specific: 1 Standard Mutator Gear, 1 Named Mutator Weapon, 400 Expedition Materia, 400 Mutator Materia, 8-12 Expedition resources, 2 Expedition boss resources, and 2 Expedition Perks

Tempest’s Heart Mutator Chest Level 99: 3 Cosmetics Season Weapon Skin (Bow), Logging Axe Tool Skin, and Dye Gift.

3 Cosmetics Level 100: Inferno Champion’s Chest Deluxe Seasonal Armor skin set (The Cardinal), Seasonal Housing Item (Tattered Varangian Banner), and Special Title (Infernal Champion). The following 3 rewards are guaranteed 600 Gear Score, empty Gem slot, and 3 Perks: 1 piece of the Legendary “Inferno Core” Armor skin, 1 standard Legendary weapon, and 1 standard piece of Legendary Jewelry.

Inferno Champion’s Chest

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023