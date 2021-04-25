NieR Replicant is the predecessor to the very popular Nier: Automata, even if most people do not know it. They may simply know the game NieR that released back in 2010, which is actually what NieR Replicant is also, though with a different protagonist. One of creator Yoko Taro’s signature features of the series is to offer multiple endings for you to enjoy, giving you reason to play through the game more than once. We’ve already covered how to get Endings B and C, and now we are going to tell you how you can get Ending D in NieR Replicant.

How To Get Ending D

There are five total endings for you to get in NieR Replicant, each of which are definitely worth getting to really get the full experience in the game. After beating the game the first time, you get to start the game as New Game + from the point where you are bringing back Kainé from being petrified. From there, you have to play through again and get Ending B without question.

From there, you will start the game yet again from the same point as with the first New Game +. You need to play through the game as per usual until you get to the ending section, where you will have an additional boss fight like in Ending C. Just like Ending C, you will get an option at the end of the fight that decides the ending you get. One option will give you Ending C again, but the one you want to select is to save them by foregoing your existence. By doing this, you will get Ending D, which will also delete all of your save data in the process…

Technically, you do not have to play through all of the second half again, but rather can just save right before the final fight when trying to get Ending C. Reload that save and you can just go from there if you want and choose the option above to get Ending D and have the save data erased.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Make sure to check out all of our guides on both the newly added and older content in the game if you need more help.