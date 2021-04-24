NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is the new release that brings a different version of NieR to the West for the first time. Just like in the original release, there is more than one ending for you to unlock in the game. Unlike some games where different endings don’t really mean much and the first one you get is all that really matters, NieR Replicant is certainly not like that. The endings are important in the game, with there being different conditions for getting them in the game. We already told you about how to get Ending B in another guide and how this one will focus on how to get Ending C in NieR Replicant.

How To Get Ending C

To get Ending C, you first need to play through NieR Replicant one time to get Ending A and then go about the process of getting Ending B as well. After getting Ending B, you will have an opportunity to save your game, whether it’s on the same save slot or another.

After beating the game the first time, you got the equivalent of a New Game +, which is exactly how it works with Ending C as well. You start from the main menu and hit continue to start up from the same spot as you did for B, right when Kainé is getting unpetrified by Emil.

Just going and beating the game here like with Ending B won’t get you Ending C though, as there is a major condition you must meet first. To get Ending C, you’re going to have to find every single weapon available in NieR Replicant. There are 33 of these to be found, but the good news is that they carry over from the other two playthroughs and a lot of them are hard to miss in the story. While you may have to find a few to finish off your collection, you likely won’t have too many to get for this.

Once you have all 33, go through the ending just like you did for Ending A and B. However, this time there will be an additional boss fight for you to face. To get Ending C specifically, you need to choose to kill this character when you get the option. Doing this will lead directly to Ending C.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Make sure to check out all of our guides on both the newly added and older content in the game if you need more help.