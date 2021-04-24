Game Guides

Nier Replicant: Item Unknown Quest Guide – What Are the Round Striped Food Objects?

This quest calls for 10 "round striped food objects."

April 24th, 2021 by Diego Perez

Early in Nier Replicant, you’ll come across a side quest called Item Unknown where a woman has a very peculiar request. She needs you to run an errand, but she cannot state the name of the item she wants you to buy. The only information you have is that she needs 10 “round, striped food objects.” This is a very strange request, but it’s actually very straightforward once you figure out what food item you need to obtain. Here’s what you need to get for the Item Unknown quest in Nier Replicant.

What Do You Need for the Item Unknown Quest in Nier?

The round, striped food objects in the Item Unknown quest are Watermelons. All you have to do to complete the quest is bring the woman 10 Watermelons. You can purchase them from the Grocery Store in Facade for 800 Gold apiece, meaning you’ll have to pay 8000 Gold for all 10.

Alternatively, you can grow the Watermelons yourself in your garden. Watermelon Seeds are only 80 Gold, so you can get 10 of them for the price of one fruit. This is a great cost-saving measure, but growing the fruits in your garden will take much longer than just buying them outright, even if you use Fertilizer. Still, you can always grow some and then buy the rest to save a little bit of cash. If you’ve been doing side quests, though, you probably already have a decent amount of Gold saved up at this point in the game.

Once you have all 10 Watermelons, return to the Masked Person at the entrance to the king’s mansion. You’ll get 3000 Gold as a reward, which isn’t enough to cover the amount you spent on the Watermelons, but it’s enough to recoup some of the cost at least.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

