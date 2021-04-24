Nier Replicant: How to Get Watermelon

From the multitude of side quests that exist in Nier: Replicant, the Yonah’s Gift quest has the player going around to find a Watermelon and other daily life crops, in order to complete it. Not a surprise here for Nier, as a lot of side content are simple fetch quests to help the citizens of its unique world to keep on with their lives. That said, this time around you are tasked with bringing some easy to find items, to let’s take a look below to see how you can get a Watermelon.

Where to find a Watermelon in Nier: Replicant

There are two ways of getting your hands on to some Watermelon in this title. One, and most likely the easiest to get with no effort at all, is to buy it from the Grocery Store in Facade. It costs 800 Gold, so if you have some money to spare you can opt in buying it right away from there. Some other interesting items are available, so feel free to take a look if anything else fancy’s your interest.

The second method of getting a Watermelon in Nier: Replicant, is by grabbing some Watermelon Seeds for 80 Gold each, and plant them in the land right outside your house. The ground is perfect for cultivating some crops, so take advantage of it and save a lot of money, by just getting the seeds needed. You will even get more items in the process, so overall it is much better to use this way, even if it takes more time to finally have a Watermelon. Please note though, that in order to have the ground ready for planting, you first need to complete one of the early quests in the game, namely being the “Shopping List”, which requires three Tulip Bulbs and three Bounty Fertilizes. You can hardly miss it, so make sure to have that already done in order to save some time.

In order to actually plant the seeds, you just need to approach the plot of land and choose the ‘Plant’ option from the message that will pop up. Pick the seeds you want and confirm your choice. Then simply wait for the Watermelon to grow, or use some Speed Fertilizer to speed up the process. With that, you will have the item needed for continuing on with the Yonah’s Gift quest.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.