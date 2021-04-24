Nier Replicant: Where to Get Wheat, Medicinal Herbs, and Sardines – A Signature Dish Quest Guide

A Seafront side quest in Nier Replicant requires you to gather Wheat, Medicinal Herbs, and Sardines, but where can you get these items. These are fairly common items that you’ve probably already come across in the first few hours of Nier Replicant, but if you’ve been dodging most of the other side quests, you won’t know where to get some of the things on the Tavern Keeper’s list. Thankfully, all of these items are very easy to obtain. Here’s where to get Wheat, Medicinal Herbs, and Sardines in Nier Replicant.

Where to Get Wheat in Nier

Wheat can be obtained in two ways. The easiest way to obtain Wheat is to purchase it from the Grocery Store in your home village. It’s priced at 500 Gold and the quest requires 10 of them, so you’ll need 5000 Gold to buy as much as you need. Alternatively, you can purchase Wheat Seedlings from the Florist in the village and grow the Wheat yourself in your Garden. This will take much longer than just buying what you need outright, but you’ll save quite a bit of money in the process.

Where to Get Medicinal Herbs

Medicinal Herbs can be purchased from any Item Shop for 100 Gold each. You need 10 of them to complete this quest, so you’ll need to spend 1000 Gold to buy everything you need. You can also commonly find Medicinal Herbs at item harvesting spots in any location. Smashing crates is also a good way to get Medicinal Herbs, as many crates contain these and other healing items inside.

Where to Get Sardines

Sardines can be purchased from the Fishmonger in Seafront for 250 Gold. Just like the other items, you need 10 Sardines to complete this quest, so you’ll need to spend 2500 Gold to buy enough. If you don’t want to spend that much money, you can also catch Sardines yourself in the ocean next to Seafront. Lugworms are the best bait to use, and they can be purchased from the Bait Shop for 10 Gold each.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:April 24th, 2021