The latest patch for No Man’s Sky has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. This update fixes some of the biggest bugs from the huge 3.00 Origins update that released earlier this month. The Origins update reworked most of the universe and added all sorts of new flora, fauna, and environments to No Man’s Sky, so some issues were bound to pop up. Performance issues have been addressed as well, which should please players with large bases who were experiencing framerate issues. Here’s everything new with No Man’s Sky update 3.02.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.02 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused some buildings to move, which could result in missions leading to distant buildings or bases being buried under the terrain.

Fixed an issue that could prevent games from saving correctly. This fix fully restores any affected saves.

On PC and Xbox, fixed an issue that caused the build menu to be inaccessible after going through a portal as part of a mission. A fix for PS4 will be available shortly. The issue may be worked around by saving and reloading the game.

Introduced a significant optimisation for large bases.

Fixed an issue that caused the portal coordinates for new worlds to be considered invalid.

Fixed an issue that caused framerate stuttering on PC.

Fixed an issue that counted extinct creatures towards the planet total in the Local Information Register.

Fixed an issue that caused new creatures to be marked ‘Extinct’ when discovered.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect creatures to spawn on weird biomes.

Fixed an issue that allowed Exocraft to destroy volcanoes and other large objects.

Fixed an issue that caused some electromagnetic power hotspots to supply less power than before.

Fixed an issue that caused warp tunnel audio to continue to play after the warp had finished.

Fixed an issue that caused industrial power grid batteries to be used as bait for robotic creatures, instead of ion batteries.

Fixed an issue that caused creatures to spawn in the opposite hemisphere than indicated in the discovery hint.

Fixed an issue that could cause volcanoes to be placed upon buildings.

Fixed an issue that prevented items from unlocking in the Quicksilver shop.

Fixed an issue that allowed some traders to continue to sell deprecated items.

Upgraded OpenVR to the latest revision.

Fixed an issue that could cause Nexus mission to be abandoned as if the player was AFK, even though they had taken off before the AFK timer finished.

Fixed a crash that could occur when an NPC ship took off from the planet surface.

Fixed a number of crashes specific to AMD video cards.

Fixed a crash that could occur when being hit by a projectile launched by an entity that was destroyed before the projectile hit.

Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock when trying to purchase a frigate in specific star systems.

Hello Games is committed to improving No Man’s Sky, so expect more updates in the future. The Origins update changed a lot for No Man’s Sky players, so more problems, bugs, and issues are very likely to show up even after this patch. If you run into any issues, submit a bug report here.