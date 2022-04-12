NVIDIA RTX 3070 Restock Details (April 10-16): Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and More

Finding a NVIDIA RTX 3070 can be an interesting challenge at times due to its popularity and overall demand. Whether you are wanting to take advantage of all of the new improvements with the 3070 or simply are wanting to add another RTX to your collection, you will need to of course find a place to buy the RTX first. This guide article will take you through all of the details on the NVIDIA RTX 3070 April restock.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Amazon Restock Details

As of the time of writing, there are a few NVIDIA RTX 3070’s available on Amazon at this very moment. However, this stock may not last until the end of the day or even the hour, so being sure to get there quickly and grab it is essential. Of course, there could be another likely restock this week before Easter so be sure to keep close checks on many tracker platforms for the RTX.

Like the PlayStation 5, restocks generally happen in waves and when they arrive, stock is flooded with buyers so you will need to be quick in order to grab one of them!

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Best Buy Restock Details

There is currently no stock in Best Buy. However, the last stock was yesterday which has now, unfortunately, all sold. Notably, Best Buy tries to list more stock every 1 and a half to 2 weeks. This would therefore make the next restock around the 24th. Although, it is likely that due to the season and with Easter coming up, more stock could suddenly appear through Best Buy so be sure to keep checking once again at this site’s storefront.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Newegg Restock Details

As for Newegg, there are indeed a few stock available of the 3070. These are listed for around $730 through the store. Of course, stock will go quite quickly so be sure to snatch up one of them while you can do so this week. There is only a few left so if you are looking for a 3070 urgently, Newegg could be a great idea to visit.

Through the week there also could be more stock available so Newegg is certainly one of the top sellers for getting NVIDIA RTX’s at the moment.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 B&H Photo Video Restock Details

Of course, with the success of NVIDIA RTX’s 3000 series, B&H also has stocked the 3070 and everything is displayed nicely in various categories for you to be able to find the version you are wanting. There is no stock at the moment of the base NVIDIA 3070 however the 3070 TI mentions that there is ‘more stock on the way’, so new stock could indeed arrive very soon. Checking through the week could net you a 3070 if you continuously check the store. The 3070 is priced at $699.99 through the store with the TI being $749.99 for customers through this store.

With all of these details, hopefully, you will be able to grab a NVIDIA RTX 3070 before Easter arrives later this week!

The NVIDIA RTX 3070 is available for players at the moment to purchase when stock is there.