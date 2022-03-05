So you’ve reached the Village of the Albinaurics and gotten to another untouched area in Elden Ring. This is a gloomy location littered with mangy hounds, deadly musicians, spellcasters, and corpses dangling from posts. As you venture deeper into the territory you’ll find a tough boss awaiting you, surrounded by attack dogs, the Omenkiller. This boss is capable of taking you down with just a few blows with his crude, barbed twin blades, and you’ll want to be quick and merciless in this fight. Read on for our guide on How to Beat Omenkiller in Elden Ring!

Omenkiller Boss Guide: How to Beat Omenkiller in Elden Ring

The priority is dropping down the cliff before the boss and killing the two dogs in this area, eliminating any threat saturation before the fight, and remember you can use Torrent to move around in this fight. This boss is quick and leaps directly at you to inflict heavy damage, with Blood Loss potential if you let him hit you too many times. Omenkiller has low defenses against both physical and magic attacks, but his main advantage is how quickly he can reach you, so use Torrent to retreat if you want a mobility advantage.

The Attacks

Omenkiller uses his swords to leap at you and unleash quick combos, the faster ones being when he swings with either blade individually. The slower combo, which leaves him open, is when he leaps at you with both swords at once, which is potentially a devastating attack that he does three times before leaving himself open. Any of these attacks can potentially inflict Blood Loss, and inflict heavy damage. Finally, he has a fire attack that spreads to mid-range for an area of effect which can be dangerous, so fall back a few paces and prepare to counterattack.

This boss is not heavily armored and can be potentially staggered rather well in melee, or destroyed by magic from afar, and if you’re constantly at a distance, this boss doesn’t stand a chance. Torrent, your steed, will likely come in handy if you wish to fight from afar.

Spoils of Victory

You’ll receive the Crucible Knot Talisman upon winning this fight, which can protect you against headshots inflicted on you, something that happens far too often in this game.

This concludes our guide on How to Beat Omenkiller in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides on here, such as other bosses of Liurnia. Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.