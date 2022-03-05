While exploring Liurnia in Elden Ring you might be wondering how to reach the southwestern heights which appear to be unreachable despite having visible landmarks. Among the stops in this area is the gloomy Village of the Albinaurics, which is quite hidden from the otherwise lush landscapes you’ll see in this region. If you take this route, prepare a torch for yourself, and maybe a weapon that can inflict Blood Loss. Read on for our guide on How to Get to Village of the Albinaurics in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: How to Get to Village of the Albinaurics

Start from the Laskyar Ruins site of grace, in the wetlands northwest of Lake-Facing Cliffs, and ride west to the murky bog under the southwest point of Liurnia, and you’ll actually see the Village up the path to your left. Dodge crabs along the way and prepare for some tough fights here with enemies who, while having low defenses, can pack a punch and inflict Blood Loss on you as well. Here you’ll find valuable items like the Larval Tear for Rebirth mechanics, and even fight a worthy adversary, the Omenkiller. While this is not a scenic territory, it’s a valuable part of your journey in the game.

When you’ve gone up the ramp you might hear music playing, but don’t go too close to the source until you’ve checked the site of grace. Once you’ve gained your foothold, be sure to ascend the hill, fight off the enemies in your way, and challenge the Omenkiller; if you win you get the Crucible Knot Talisman.

This concludes our guide on How to Get to Village of the Albinaurics in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides as you adventure through Liurnia. Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.