Elden Ring Great Rune of the Unborn Explained: What Does “Used to Perfect Rebirth” Mean?

Elden Ring, the newest game from FromSoftware, offers an insane amount of customization for your character. Everything from aesthetic choices of armor, to the way that you’re able to bring the fight to your foes, you’ll be able to find a way to mess around with just about everything.

However, the Great Runes offer an even larger chance for customization for your characters. You’ll be able to make them into absolute powerhouses with these, or you’ll be able to perform the Perfect Rebirth. But, what exactly does that mean? Follow along with our guide to find out what the Perfect Rebirth means in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring – What is the Perfect Rebirth?

As with any of the Great Runes, the Perfect Rebirth granted to you after defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon is an extremely powerful tool that you can utilize to start over. Not starting the whole game over, but rather, having the ability to completely redistribute your stats. Completing the Rebirth allows you to get the amount of Runes that you currently had to level up your stats, and you are able to completely shift them around to try around with different builds and different ideas for your stats.

Have too much health and not enough stamina? Maybe you’re bored of using melee weapons and want to try the game as a magic-user. With the power of the Great Rune, you’ll be able to do this. However, you won’t be able to just continuously use it over and over, as you do need another special item to make this happen.

You’ll need to have a Larval Tear every time you wish to complete the Rebirth Process. There are quite a few different ways to get your hands on them, such as visiting the Graveyard in the Village of the Albinaurics, and you can loot them from enemies at times. You’ll want to make sure that your Arcane skills are high, to increase your chances of finding one of these key items!

Once you have completed the Rebirth, you’ll be able to level back up from the ground floor, create your new build, or redistribute points to make your current build even more of a powerhouse than it was before. Thankfully, as long as you’ve got the Larval Tears, you’ll be able to do it often so you can experiment and learn the best way for you to become an Elden Lord!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.