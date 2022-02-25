Elden Ring – What Does The Larval Tear Do and Where to Get It

The Larval Tear is a rare item in Elden Ring which grants you a special ability. Depending on how far you are into the game when you find this item you may or may not understand what the item description means or where you can get one. In this guide we’re going to discuss the Larval Tear, what it is and where to get it.

What Does the Larval Tear Do

The Larval Tear is a consumable item that is used by the Witch Rennala to “grant rebirth” according to the item’s description. What this means in the game is that once you’ve defeated Renalla you can give her a Larval Tear to respec your character. Once you’ve defeated the Witch Rennala she will become an NPC that allows you to both change your character appearance and redistribute your purchased ability points.

Where to Get the Larval Tear

There are numerous places to get the Larval Tear in Elden Ring. In this guide we’ll give you two quick places that you can get two of them before heading off to fight Rennala.

Kill the Shapeshifting Crayfish

In the wetlands near the Fallen Ruins of the Lake you’ll find another Larval Tear but this one is a little harder to get than the one below: From the Site of Grace here, look North East and surrounding a shrine in the middle of the water you’ll find three giant crayfish that lay dormant until you approach them. Nearby is another crayfish stalking around. Engage the one that is already moving while trying not to disturb the others. Take it down to zero health and it will shift into a new enemy. Defeat this enemy and get the Larval Tear.

Find the Village of the Albinaurics

The Village of the Albinaurics is hidden in the cavern under the big rock formation in Liurnia. Using the map it’ll be hard to find, but head to the location on the map above and stay in the swamps and look for the ramp that will lead you up to the village. There are a bunch of small enemies and a mini-boss to contend with. The Larval Tear is yours for the taking.

There are other Larval Tears in Elden Ring. If you find any others that you think we should add to this guide, feel free to let us know @FanboyAttack on Twitter. Otherwise, here are two Larval Tears that can be used to respec your character once you’ve defeated Rennala in Elden Ring.