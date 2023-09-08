On the Run: Should You Show Your Badge or Attack Marco in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the Freestar Collective, there’s an emerging conspiracy surrounding mysterious mercenary seizures of farm territory in Starfield. It’s part of the fascinating Freestar Rangers questline but leads you along a chain of seedy elements to a pretty surprising conclusion. Along one of the branching stops in this story, you’ll encounter Marco aboard his ostentatious ship, Fortuna. Faced with guards and turrets, should you attack Marco, or show him your badge and turn him in for the “On the Run” Starfield mission?

Starfield: Should You Attack or Show Your Badge to Marco in the “On the Run” Mission?

Weighing your options, show your badge as a Freestar Ranger to Marco for a bloodless conclusion in Starfield before you attack. You’ll be given the choice to take a bribe from Marco (“That works for me” dialogue option) or initiate the fight anyway. Take the bribe, and you’ll retain the option to return and get the other loot this area contains.

Be forewarned that taking this bribe will be unpopular with your companions, but it’s a bonus to this method. It’s a simple resolution that gives you the Encrypted Slate you can show to Alex Shadid back at The Rock in Akila City. It advances the questline and you don’t risk life or limb for loot.

Plus, you can always return to Fortuna, pickpocket Marco, or unleash all hell and loot the place anytime you want. The Exp rewards aren’t stellar, but Marco has a keycard unlocking some nearby doors and guarding reasonably choice loot. But this option might speak to you first.

What Happens When You Choose to Attack Marco in Starfield?

As the simpler solution, you fight your way through Marco, loot the Encrypted Slate off him, and attack the mercenaries patrolling his ship. There’s a lot, so lots of potential for good loot. Whichever solution you choose, you’ll be able to return to the Rangers and progress the story.

