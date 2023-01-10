Osteo Striga God Roll in Destiny 2

The release of the Witch Queen expansion brought many new weapons and abilities into Destiny 2 that players are still experimenting with today. However, one weapon will forever stick out in players’ minds for how interesting of a weapon it was. That weapon is the Osteo Striga. Despite being one of the new exotic for Destiny 2’s Witch Queen, many players are still missing the god roll of the Osteo Striga.

Unlike most other exotics in the game, The Osteo Striga is quite easy to get and has access to a wide array of perks to put onto it. This allows for the PvP and PvE god rolls of it to be a bit different from each other. It also allows players to easily get the catalyst to synergize with this weapon’s exotics perks. Before we go into the perks to choose, let’s go over the weapon’s basic stats.

Impact: 25

25 Range: 80

80 Stability: 37

37 Handling: 26

26 Reload Speed: 18

18 Magazine: 27

Osteo Striga PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

While most other top-tier SMGs have two perks, a barrel, and a magazine to pick from, The Osteo Striga only has a stock perk, the barrel, and magazine perks. For PvE, the best stock you can pick up is the Composite Stock. This will give you a bit of stability to help with hitting long-range targets and a bit of handling to help with managing the weapon overall.

You will want to combine this with either the Flared Magwell or the Appended Mag for the magazine and the Smallbore barrel perk. The choice between Flared Magwell and Appended Mag comes down to if you want to focus more on if you have the catalyst or not.

The catalyst allows you to reload the magazine on kill, which means you will want the Appended Mag to have more shots in your mag to get each kill with. If you don’t, you will want to take the Flared Magwell to give yourself a bit of reload speed and a tiny bit more stability.

Osteo Striga PvP God Roll

Many PvP players like to use this exotic because it has tracking bullets that make hitting targets easier. Since you will be using it for hip-fire and in close range to get the most out of your tracking bullets, you will want to pick up the Short-Action Stock. This stock will provide a massive boost to handling which will allow you to quickly switch to your secondary weapon when you need it.

For your magazine and barrel perks, there is only one option that stands above the rest for PvP and that is the combination of Accurized Rounds and Fluted Barrel. The Accurized Rounds will add a bit of range to the weapon that it so desperately needs to hit guardians at decent ranges. While the Fluted Barrel gives you even more handling and a small bit of stability to help with longer-range fights.

