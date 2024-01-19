Palworld DLSS Greyed Out: Can You Get DLSS Working?

Image: Pocket Pair

Palworld players may have noticed that the DLSS option in their settings is greyed out for a strange reason and if you have like I did then you may also be confused.

Since it is clearly on show in the Graphics settings: you will want to try and fix this. This article will take you through if you can get DLSS working in Palworld.

Is It Possible to Get DLSS Working in Palworld

DLSS should work for those on Steam but everyone on Xbox Game Pass will not be able to use DLSS. In our site’s opinion, this could be down to versions being slightly different on both Steam and Xbox Game Pass. For example, at the time of writing some Technology equipment has different names from one another like the Pal Distillation Pod which is known as a Pal Essence Condenser in another version.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I think it would be likely that the DLSS option will soon get fixed for those playing on Xbox Game Pass after the versions have been properly matched together. For the moment, you will not be able to activate any DLSS on Xbox Game Pass so for the time being you will have to get used to no DLSS assistance while exploring around the vast world.

What is DLSS? Explained

DLSS is otherwise known as “Deep Learning Super Sampling” and is simply put a system that uses a type of AI learning to upscale an image from a deliberate lower resolution. This means that the framerate is kept higher with no impact on graphic quality. I think it is a worthwhile setting to have on if you want the best performance possible for games and DLSS is frequently added to new titles.

Now that you know why DLSS is greyed out for Xbox Game Pass players on Palworld, you can get back into the game and focus on other vital features such as breeding Pals instead.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024