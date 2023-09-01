How to Use DLSS or XeSS in Starfield

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield has many players who are looking to change the resolution upscaling method to DLSS or XeSS instead of FSR2 or CAS. There are currently no actual settings in the “Upscaling” settings to allow switching to the sought-after modes. However, this article will take you through how to get DLSS or XeSS into Starfield on PC.

Using DLSS or XeSS for Starfield

In order to use DLSS or XeSS upscaling you have to download a mod for Starfield in order to actually implement it. The current best mod around for this is “Starfield Upscaler” by user PureDark on Nexus Mods, you can access it via this link. Before you download anything I highly recommend that you take note of all the steps the modder has listed on how to install it.

As with any mod, downloading will be at your own risk but at the time of writing, there have been over 30,000 downloads and hundreds of endorsements. Once you have successfully installed and set up the mod you will be able to switch between XeSS and DLSS along with adjust sharpness and other settings related to the upscaler.

Is There a Way to Have DLSS or XeSS in Starfield Without a Mod?

No, you cannot officially change the upscaling mode without a mod through any method. This is why this mod will be highly used by a number of players. There are also likely to be many more Starfield mods that implement similar features to this one over time. Overall, the Starfield Upscaler mode is definitely worth checking out if you really like these other upscalers.

Now that you know how you can change the upscaler to DLSS or XeSS, you can jump back into your spaceship and experience the game with them.

