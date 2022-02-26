Veterans of FromSoftware’s Soulsborne games might be delighted to find the appearance of recurring character Patches in Elden Ring. Patches is a treacherous opportunist, and in many ways, a very fitting character for the templates set by these games. His latest appearance in Elden Ring can be surprising, showing up in the Murkwater Cave to ambush you if you open the chest in the middle of the mini-dungeon. He quickly challenges you to a fight, and if you’re not careful, you’ll be another one of his victims. Read on for our guide on How to Beat Patches in Elden Ring!

Patches Boss Guide: How to Beat Patches in Elden Ring

Patches is a human character whose attacks are rather heavy and easily telegraphed, and he can be cut down with the Reduvia weapon you find from defeating Nerijus just outside. He is highly susceptible to the Blood Loss this weapon can inflict and leaves himself open to barrages when he attacks either with his spear or unleashes his poison attack. Either of these attacks gives you plenty of warning, him visibly winding up, so you can dodge roll or outright run around to his exposed back and attack, or backstab, depending on your weapons. He has a tower shield, although he is still vulnerable to chip damage from magic even at a distance, he does plenty of work for you in lowering his guard.

Apply any of these suggestions and you’ll make quick work of Patches, and reap quite a few rewards including a Spear+7, his Bell Bearing, and a set of Leather Armor. If you listen to the cues he gives you, when you get close to winning the fight he will also potentially yield to you. But given his track record in previous games, it’s ultimately your call as to whether you want to trust him.

This concludes our guide on How to Beat Patches in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our review on this stellar game, and our many guides on other bosses like the Mad Pumpkin Head, or where to fill out your World Map! Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S!