Payday 3 Rock the Cradle Keycard Locations

Payday 3 features the same familiar heist gameplay from previous installments, but with some pretty cool features that let you pull off your schemes in a smooth fashion. This includes the Rock the Cradle heist, where you go to the Neon Cradle. Provided you want the most important score in this heist, the crypto-wallet, you’ll need access to the rooms that shut down its security. In order to take this step, you’ll need to be able to find the keycards to get the Rock the Cradle main objective in Payday 3!

Rock the Cradle Blue Keycard Location

Once you unlock the VIP area with your authenticated invitations, check the security guards in front of the door. Alternately, if you used the music distraction path, grab it from the guard when they investigate. Typically the right one will suddenly have a blue card visible hanging from his hip. You can steal it from behind once the camera moves off of you; when the card is highlighted it’ll show (observed) if somebody can see you trying to steal it. This is the first of the keycard locations in Rock the Cradle for Payday 3.

This opens several key rooms, the Electrical room being the most important one partially opening access to the crypto-wallet. The room across from it will also be your getaway route, the service elevator. This will come into play once you have the red card.

Deeper inside the VIP area, go across the large room and reach the door to the right labeled “Accounting Office” — go inside, up the stairs to a door with a camera nearby. Once the camera is looking away, pick the lock, and go into the office, where you’ll typically find the red keycard either in the safe, on the shelves next to an espresso machine, or elsewhere in the office.

Finally, to get the crypto-wallet, open the vent in the stairwell to see inside the Vault Room where, on the whiteboard, it’ll say which switch color and number you need to flip in the Electrical Facility. Do this, and you’ll be able to get in and grab the wallet. Do this right, you won’t even need to put on the mask! However, if you set off any alarms, you won’t be able to get this item, so be careful and pull away when NPCs see you doing something suspicious!

Additionally, you’ll find 3 4-digit codes in the Accounting Office, those will get you into a vault with more loot. Note these codes and check the keypad when you get to the Vault Room. It will have fingerprints corresponding with the numbers for one of those codes, so open it to get even more loot!

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023