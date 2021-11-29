Pokémon BDSP Honey Tree Spawns: All Honey Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

An interesting mechanic that made its way to the Diamond and Pearl remakes is the use of honey in certain interactable trees. This allowed for certain Pokemon to be lured in, allowing for the trainer to go up to the tree and battle them. It’s very complementary to the berry system in the sense that you monitor the locations you slather honey on and revisit them hours later. Here is all you need to know about the honey trees in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How honey trees work in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Honey trees are something you’ll see as early as hitting the Valley Windworks. They’ll appear yellow in color and can be interacted with. If you interact with it, a text prompt will come up about slathering it with honey.

What you’ll need is honey, an item that is cheaply obtained in the game. You put it on the tree, turning it into bait for certain Pokemon to come in. It’s like fishing, but it takes six hours for a Pokemon to take that bait. It’s best to put honey on multiple trees in the Sinnoh region.

Next, to monitor the status of your trees, open up your map. You’ll see some options on the bottom of this screen. Click the plus (+) button to open up the Location Info menu. There, you can check where berry patches are, along with honey trees. You can locate vacant honey trees along with those that are currently baiting Pokemon and those that have a Pokemon reeled in.

Honey tree Pokemon spawns in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Here are all the known Pokemon that you can encounter while using this method:

Wurmple

Silcoon (Brilliant Diamond)

Cascoon (Shining Pearl)

Combee

Burmy

Cheribu

Aipom

Heracross

Munchlax (rare)

Honey tree locations

If you want to increase your chances of catching the aforementioned Pokemon, you may want to expand the number of trees you want to slather with honey. Here are all the honey tree locations in the Sinnoh region:

Route 205

Route 206

Route 207

Route 208

Route 209

Route 210

Route 211

Route 212

Route 213

Route 214

Route 215

Route 218

Route 221

Route 222

Valley Windworks

Fuego Ironworks

Eterna Forest

Floaroma Meadow

How to get more honey

There is a man at the Floaroma Meadow who sells jars of honey for 100 Pokemon dollars. He will also sell a bundle of 10 for 1000. It’s cheap, so why not buy it in bulk? You only need one jar per tree, giving more than enough.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.