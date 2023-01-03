Pokemon GO Alolan Sandshrew Spotlight Hour: Shiny Chances, Perfect IVs & Bonuses

While players may be winding down on the final days of the New Years’ Event in Pokemon GO, finding new Pokemon in the wild is always something exciting. With the Spotlight Hour happening every week, players will have a chance to add plenty of Pokemon to their roster, and this week features the regional variant of Sandshrew.

While they may have recently been featured in the last Community Day of 2022, players have another chance to add more of these particular Pokemon to their team or evolve it into the powerful Alolan Sandslash. Let’s dive in and find out everything there is to know about this event, and when Trainers can start catching them all!

Pokemon GO: Alolan Sandshrew Community Day Schedule & Bonuses

Players hoping to add some more of this Pokemon to their team won’t need to wait very long, as the event goes live January 3, 2023, from 6:00pm until 7:00pm Local Time. Players can spot many of these Pokemon in the wild, thanks to the enhanced spawn rate that comes along with Spotlight Hour.

Players can also look forward to x2 Evolution XP, giving them a chance to upgrade their Trainer Level quickly if they have Pokemon that need to evolve. These types of events are always great for Trainers pushing themselves to the limit, as this bonus can help them reach a new level quickly.

Can Alolan Sandshrew Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Players love the Community Day events due to their inclusion of Shiny Pokemon fairly often, but some monsters still don’t happen to have their Shiny Variants added into the game. Is Alolan Sandshrew one of these?

Thankfully, players can find Shiny Alolan Sandshrew in the wild during this event, and due to the enhanced spawn rate, there is a better chance than ever to finally get this special type of Pokemon. While they offer no competitive advantage, players can look forward to finding these rare Pokemon in the wild. They’ll know when they’ve encountered a Shiny Pokemon, due to a flash of stars at the start of an encounter, alongside an icon next to their name to show that they are this rare form.

Alolan Sandshrew Perfect IV Stats in Pokemon GO

As an Ice/Steel-type Pokemon, players will find that Alolan Sandshrew is an excellent addition to their team unless they are going up against Fighting or Fire-type Pokemon. Otherwise, a long list of resistances tops off a fairly powerful little creature.

Max CP: 1,293

Max HP: 120

Attack: 125

Defense: 129

Stamina: 137

Players look forward to the Spotlight Hour each week, and this week is no different. Having the chance to capture plenty of Pokemon is the name of the game in Pokemon GO, so make sure to get some extra Storage Space, as well as some of the best accessories around before going on your next adventure!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.