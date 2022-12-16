Pokemon GO: Is the December Community Day 2022 Ticket Worth It?

Trainers hoping to pad their bags with plenty of new Pokemon in the world of Pokemon GO are eagerly awaiting the return of fan favorites in the final Community Day event of the year. However, there is also something special that players may be able to partake in, for $1.

The Community Day Special Research Ticket is something that is typically added every Community Day, but with the sheer number of Pokemon appearing throughout the world this time around, is this ticket going to be worth it overall for players that are only searching for a particular Pokemon, or should this ticket not even be a second thought? Let’s dive in and determine what players will receive for their purchase.

Is The December Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokemon GO?

Community Days are one of the most anticipated events within the world of Pokemon GO, allowing trainers to get out into the world for a few hours to find new friends and new Pokemon to add to their teams. With increased Shiny odds, alongside the opportunity to learn special moves and battle big foes with new friends, these events always add some needed excitement to the game.

However, there is also the opportunity for players to purchase a special ticket, granting them access to an exclusive batch of Special Research Tasks that can grant them with opportunities to encounter even more Pokemon than they normally would in the wild.

As per normal, this ticket will run gamers $1.00, or their local equivalent, to gain access to these special tasks, with encounters awaiting them after completing them all. While this ticket normally only covers 1 day of fun, this ticket spreads between both Community Days this time around, making it almost a no-brainer to purchase it. Unlike the recent Keldeo ticket controversy, this is a much easier pill to swallow.

While the specific details of this ticket are currently unknown, players can expect to complete a few simple tasks, and be granted a special encounter with the Pokemon available during the Community Day lineup for that particular day. For casual players, it may not be worth it, but for those even with the faintest of interest in Shiny Pokemon and special encounters, this ticket is more than worth the price of entry this time around.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022