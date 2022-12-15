Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Field Research – All Tasks & Rewards

Gamers around the globe are starting to see the snow fall within Pokemon GO, now that the Winter Holiday Part 1 event has begun going live. With plenty of new Pokemon to battle and capture, alongside a few new shiny Pokemon to find within the world, there is more than enough to keep players happy for the time being.

However, one of the most exciting parts of a new event is the Field Research that comes alive with it. Being able to accomplish some tasks to earn excellent rewards is always a great feeling, and fans won’t be disappointed by the current offerings available.

All Field Research Tasks & Rewards In Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1

Players hoping into the tundra will have a fair few tasks to take care of this time around, and for players hoping to hunt down their perfect Shiny Pokemon, this could be an excellent opportunity to make it happen. Players will be able to see all of the currently available Field Research Tasks and Rewards below, along with any Shiny Pokemon opportunities they may find during their encounters.

Field Research Task Reward Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon x5 Poke Ball, x5 Ultra Ball, x3 Razz BerryX3 Pinap Berry Catch 7 Ice-type Pokemon Encounter with Seel, Shellder Catch 5 different species of Pokemon Encounter with Holiday Spheal, Holiday Stantler Catch 10 different species of Pokemon Encounter with Jynx Hatch an Egg Encounter with Sneasel Win a raid Encounter with Holiday Glaceon Send 5 Gifts to friends Encounter with Winter Pikachu Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each Encounter with Brabrawler, x25 Abomasnow Mega Energy Open 5 Gifts Encounter with Alolan Vulpix

Alongside a new raid battle against Mega Glalie, players can find plenty of new monsters in the wild, hatch some excellent Pokemon from eggs, and so much more during this event. There is even a Special Research Ticket that runs $5 which gives players plenty of new items, and even an Avatar Pose. A much better deal overall than the recent Keldeo ticket that caused a bit of controversy within the Pokemon GO community.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022