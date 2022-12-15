Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Field Research – All Tasks & Rewards

Get ready to walk in a winter wonderland while completing these tasks in Pokemon GO!

December 15th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki
Mythical-Wishes-Pokemon-GO-Winter-Holiday-Part-1

Gamers around the globe are starting to see the snow fall within Pokemon GO, now that the Winter Holiday Part 1 event has begun going live. With plenty of new Pokemon to battle and capture, alongside a few new shiny Pokemon to find within the world, there is more than enough to keep players happy for the time being.

However, one of the most exciting parts of a new event is the Field Research that comes alive with it. Being able to accomplish some tasks to earn excellent rewards is always a great feeling, and fans won’t be disappointed by the current offerings available.

All Field Research Tasks & Rewards In Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1

Players hoping into the tundra will have a fair few tasks to take care of this time around, and for players hoping to hunt down their perfect Shiny Pokemon, this could be an excellent opportunity to make it happen. Players will be able to see all of the currently available Field Research Tasks and Rewards below, along with any Shiny Pokemon opportunities they may find during their encounters.

Field Research TaskReward
Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemonx5 Poke Ball, x5 Ultra Ball, x3 Razz BerryX3 Pinap Berry
Catch 7 Ice-type PokemonEncounter with Seel, Shellder
Catch 5 different species of PokemonEncounter with Holiday Spheal, Holiday Stantler
Catch 10 different species of PokemonEncounter with Jynx
Hatch an EggEncounter with Sneasel
Win a raidEncounter with Holiday Glaceon
Send 5 Gifts to friendsEncounter with Winter Pikachu
Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to eachEncounter with Brabrawler, x25 Abomasnow Mega Energy
Open 5 GiftsEncounter with Alolan Vulpix

Alongside a new raid battle against Mega Glalie, players can find plenty of new monsters in the wild, hatch some excellent Pokemon from eggs, and so much more during this event. There is even a Special Research Ticket that runs $5 which gives players plenty of new items, and even an Avatar Pose. A much better deal overall than the recent Keldeo ticket that caused a bit of controversy within the Pokemon GO community.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Review – 1st Class 
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition Includes a Replica of Cal Kestis’ Lightsaber
Wednesday Actor Returns in Scream 6, and it Channels This Ridley Scott Horror Movie
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Update Review
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Review