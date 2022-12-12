Pokemon GO: Mega Glalie Raid Guide – Best Counters, Weaknesses & Strengths

Gamers hoping to push their battle skills to the limit against another Mega Pokemon within the world of Pokemon GO will soon have another chance. Alongside the changing weather outside, players will need to brace themselves for the icy wrath of Mega Glalie, who just so happens to be making their Mega Raid debut.

What kind of Pokemon will players need to bring to the battle against this oversized foe to ensure that a victory is within grasp? Ensuring that players have the right team is half of the battle, as gamers will also be interested to know if they can find a Shiny Glalie and if they’re worth grinding for to have on the team.

Pokemon GO Mega Glalie Raid Schedule

Players looking to partake in these ice-cold battles against a new foe will need to be ready to rumble starting on December 15 at 10:00am Local Time. These battles will be available to partake in until January 1, 2023, at 10:00am Local Time. What better way to ring in the New Year than getting a brand-new Mega Pokemon on the team?

Can Mega Glalie Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Players hoping to not only score a new Mega Evolution Pokemon within their favorite mobile title may be asking themselves if they’ll be able to find a Shiny Variant for this particular monster. While Raid Battles do differ a bit from a normal encounter, players will need to make sure they can achieve victory against this massive foe to find out.

Thankfully, all of the grinding may turn out to be worth it. After defeating Mega Glalie in battle, players will be treated to a standard encounter that could contain Shiny Glalie. Trainers will be able to verify that they are a shiny variant by the color of their eyes, which shift from the normal deep blue to a dark red if they happen to be Shiny.

While they offer no combat benefit, players love finding these rare monsters after defeating them in a raid. Players will also be able to tell if a Pokemon is Shiny by a flash of lights at the beginning of the encounter, as well as an icon next to their name.

Mega Glalie Raid Guide – Strengths, Weaknesses & Best Counters

Gamers hoping to take this monster on only have a few days to fully prepare themselves for the battle ahead, so ensuring that they have a team of Pokemon that is ready to go is going to be quite important. Thankfully, as a pure Ice-type Pokemon, there are a fair number of vulnerabilities that players will be able to take advantage of. Let’s find out what those are.

Mega Glalie Resistances – Takes 63% Damage

Ice

Mega Glalie Vulnerabilities – Takes 160% Damage

Fighting

Rock

Steel

Fire

As players can see, four main types will deal the most damage to this particular foe. But, what are going to be the best Pokemon to bring into the battle that can deal the most damage in a short amount of time? Bring any of the following monsters to the battle to ensure a swift victory.

Pokemon GO – Best Counters for Mega Glalie

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat

Now that players are ready to take on this powerful foe, ensuring they know what is up next throughout the newest season is key. With a large number of Research Breakthrough Pokemon to capture and plenty of activities in the upcoming Community Day schedule, this Season brings plenty of content and fun for gamers of all ages.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022