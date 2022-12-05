Pokemon GO December 2022 Research Breakthrough Encounters and Shiny Chances

Gamers hoping to get their hands on some wonderful new Pokemon in the world of Pokemon GO should make sure their research tasks are being handled properly and correctly. With the newest Research Breakthrough Pokemon becoming available in the game, players will be rewarded for clearing out their tasks for a week straight.

But, what makes this event special compared to previous Research Breakthrough events is the length of this particular event, alongside the number of Pokemon that are available to be captured after completing them. Let’s strap on our snowshoes, and venture out into the world of Pokemon GO to find out who is waiting for us!

Research Breakthrough Schedule For Pokemon GO

Players normally are treated to a new Research Breakthrough each month in this particular title, but this is a new change. Players will have from December 1 until March 1 at 3:00pm Central Time to finish off their weekly tasks and capture some new Pokemon for their team.

But, exactly which Pokemon will be available during this timeframe? There are a total of six monsters, with five of them having the potential for a Shiny Version. These Pokemon are as follows:

Galarian Mr. Mime

Delibird

Bagon

Deino

Furfrou (Natural)

Goomy

With Galarian Mr. Mime having their Shiny Debut in this particular title, gamers will want to make sure that they are completing every task they possibly can during this timeframe. Once per week, gamers will be treated to a special capture event with Professor Willow once they have completed all of their tasks.

Research Breakthrough Shiny Odds In Pokemon GO

Much like Raid Events, players that are lucky enough to complete these tasks have a higher chance than normal to capture a Shiny Pokemon. During these Research Breakthrough encounters, players will have a 1 in 450 chance of being greeted with a Shiny Pokemon, which isn’t much higher than the standard 1 in 500 chance for wild encounters, but anything helps when trying to gather these special monsters.

While they offer no competitive advantage, players will find that Shiny Pokemon have a unique color scheme that can help them appreciate the designs of these monsters more than ever before. Especially when it comes to Pokemon that may be special to them, players will want to ensure that they’re keeping an eye out for the tell-tale signs of a Shiny Encounter, which are as follows:

Color Change on the Pokemon

Flash of Stars at the beginning of the encounter

An icon next to the name signaling they are Shiny

Once players have ensured this, they are locked into an encounter that the Pokemon can not flee from, more or less guaranteeing a new Shiny Pokemon to add to the party. Alongside other events like Spotlight Hour and Mystical Wishes happening soon, there is more than enough to keep players happy through these winter months.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022