Pokemon GO: Mythical Wishes Event, Start Time, Bonuses, Everything We Know

One of the things players praise most about Pokemon GO is how committed they are to keeping their Trainers engaged and active through various seasons and events. Much like the release of a mainline Pokemon Game, a new season in Pokemon GO means new spawns, events, and all-new features to explore on the next walk. Mythical Wishes marks the start of the ninth season of Pokemon GO, so it’s worth knowing what’s in store before the event kicks off. So read on to find out everything we know about the event and what you can expect.

Everything We Know About Pokemon GO Season 9, Mythical Wishes

Mythical Wishes, the title of the ninth season of Pokemon GO, will launch on December 1, 2022, and run until March 1, 2023. Trainers will experience several in-game events based around timed research tasks with an exciting twist during this event. Players can select their reward from three options: Double Stardust, egg-hatching distance halved during the event period, or double XP for catching Pokemon. The bonus you choose will come alongside the preset Timed Research rewards, so given you are actively participating in the event, you will be able to cash out a fair few rewards by the end of the event.

In addition, a few new surprises are in store for Trainers through Pokestops. Gifts are guaranteed from Pokestop Spins, and incense will be more effective when walking, which are two permanent changes being added to the game alongside the event; however, several changes are exclusive to Mythical Wishes. The list below explores every event-exclusive reward you can explore during Mythical Wishes.

Trainers can open 40 gifts daily.

Trainers can send 125 gifts daily.

All Trainers receive one extra candy per trade.

Trainers over level 31 are guaranteed one XL Candy per trade.

Increased damage for active Pokemon in remote Raids.

Besides various event-exclusive rewards, Mythical Wishes also comes equipped with a few new debuts regarding the Pokemon spawning. For the first time, trainers will be able to encounter a shiny Galarian Mr. Mime, Shiny Snowy Form Castform, and Shiny Sunny Form Castform. Although these species aren’t locked to the event, this is the first instance trainers will have with catching them.

Field Research Rewards for Pokemon GO Mythical Wishes

Across the entire event, Trainers will be encouraged to participate in a lot of Timed Research to ensure they make the most of the rewards listed above. But outside of valuable items and an extra XP boost, one of the main appeals of timed research is the potential to encounter Pokemon, which would usually be relatively tricky to find spawning in the wild. During this event, you’ll be able to encounter the following Pokemon by completing Timed Research tasks:

Galarian Mr. Mime

Delibird

Bagon

Deino

Furfrou

Goomy

When is the Mega Raid Day in Pokemon GO Mythical Wishes?

One of the main events occurring during the Mythical Wishes event is Mega Raid Day, which takes place on December 3, 2022. During this day, Trainers will meet with Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert. Each raid will have an increased chance of showcasing a shiny version of the trio, so it’s time to take out your strongest fighters, as this battle won’t be easy. When spinning the Gym Photo Discs during Mega Raid Day, you can receive up to five additional raid passes. Although this event only lasts a day, it’s one of the many exciting things to participate in during Mythical Wishes.

If you want to get more out of the Mega Raid Day event, an Event Ticket will also be available for Trainers to purchase for $5.00, which will provide six additional raid passes when spinning Gym Photo Discs for a total of twelve additional passes, an increased chance to get XL Candy, double Stardust from raid battles, and 50% more XP from raid battles. So, if you’re desperate to get ahold of a shiny mega evolution, this may be a fantastic way to have more chances to do so.

For more information on the event as it comes out, it’s best to keep an eye on the official Pokemon GO Mythical Wishes page. There’s a lot to learn still about what this event has in store for trainers, so it’s best to check in to see which Pokemon are about the next time you head out to explore.

Pokemon GO is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022