Undoubtedly, the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO are Mega Pokemon. But, what are the best Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO and how do you get them? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the best Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO and how to get them.

Pokemon GO Best Mega Pokemon

There are several Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO. What makes one better than another is their overall power. Of course, the best Mega Pokemon is still no good against a Pokemon that is resistant to the Mega’s attack types. That said, here are the best Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO and their best moves:

Mega Gengar Fast Move – Shadow Claw Charge Move – Shadow Ball

Mega Charizard Y Fast Move – Fire Spin Charge Move – Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom Fast Move – Snarl Charged Move – Foul Play

Mega Blastoise Fast Move – Water Gun Charge Move – Hydro Cannon

Mega Venusaur Fast Move – Vine Whip Charge Moce – Frenzy Plant



These are some of the best Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO. In descending order, Mega Gengar is the most powerful Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO currently, so getting your hands on one is important. The second-best Mega Pokemon is Mega Charizard Y. Almost all of these Pokemon have been accessible in one form or another, so keep your eye out for when you have a chance to get a Mega Pokemon.

How to Get Mega Pokemon

There is only one way to get Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO: through Mega evolution. Similar to the Five-Star Raid, the Mega Raid features a different Mega Pokemon that you and your friends can take on. Once you have defeated the Mega Pokemon and captured it, the Pokemon will revert back to its normal form, which means you’ll need to earn a Mega Pokemon the hard way. You will need to defeat the Mega Pokemon multiple times to get Mega Energy which is required to Mega evolve your Pokemon. Most Pokemon need 200 Mega Energy to Mega evolve.

Not every Pokemon can be Mega evolved in Pokemon GO. Oftentimes, Timed and Special Research will give Mega Energy as rewards for completing tasks, so keep an eye out for those opportunities. And that is everything you need to know about the best Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO. We cover all things Pokemon GO like new shiny Pokemon or Community Day events coming up. For more, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.