Pokemon GO Virizion Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses & Strengths

Pokemon GO Trainers have another Legendary Pokemon to look forward to battling. Gamers hoping to challenge and capture one of the Swords of Justice will have the opportunity to battle against Virizion shortly, but they should not expect an easy battle.

In these 5-Star Raids, bringing your friends from near and far to this epic battle can change the tide in your favor, or end the battle in bitter defeat. Trainers looking to make sure they have the proper Pokemon to bring to this battle are in luck, as we will learn when these fights are taking place, as well as the best counters and weaknesses to bring to the forefront of this exciting Raid Battle!

Virizion 5-Star Raid Schedule

Gamers hoping to bring home a few Virizion will need to clear some time from their schedule to ensure that as many battles can be fought as possible. Virizion will be available in the 5-Star Raid Circuit starting on December 1 at 10:00am Local Time and will run until December 8 at 10:00am Local Time.

Gamers hoping to capture and battle as many of these Legendary Pokemon as possible may want to take advantage of the Raid Hour on December 7 from 6:00pm – 7:00pm Local Time, where this monster will be showing up more frequently than normal.

Virizion Raid Guide – Strengths, Weaknesses & Best Counters

Players hoping to bring the pain to Virizion will need to ensure that they have a good team assembled before coming into this battle. With a Grass/Fighting-type matchup, some specific types of monsters can deal devastating damage to end the raid faster thane expected.

Virizion Resistances – Takes 63% Damage

Ground

Rock

Water

Grass

Electric

Dark

Virizion Vulnerabilities – Takes 160% Damage

Flying – 256% Damage

Poison

Fire

Psychic

Ice

Fairy

As we can see, Flying-type is going to be the most effective at causing massive damage against this particular Pokemon. But, with the vast assortment of Flying-types available in this title, which are going to be the most effective against Virizion?

Best Virizion Counters in Pokemon GO

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Staraptor Gust Brave Bird Moltres Wing Attack Sky Attack Yveltal Gust Hurricane Rayquaza Air Slash Hurricane Honchkrow Peck Brave Bird Braviary Air Slash Brave Bird

With the power of Flying-types at your fingers, Trainers will have an easy time taking this Legendary down. With the chance of capturing a Shiny, finding and battling as many as possible may lead players to find their new favorite Pokemon. Alongside the Mythical Wishes event, Pokemon GO fans have plenty to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022