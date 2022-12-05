Pokemon GO December 2022 Community Day: All Pokemon and Everything We Know

Players hoping to jump into the fun of Community Day one more time before the year comes to an end in Pokemon GO have the ultimate chance to participate once more. Gamers have been eagerly anticipating every Community Day Event this year, as they are not only an excellent way to get Shiny Pokemon but can also bring players together with new friends.

However, this Community Day is unlike any that we’ve had this year. Rather than featuring one Pokemon, in particular, it’s a smorgasbord of all Pokemon from earlier events. This means gamers that may have missed out on a Community Day earlier this year will finally have their chance to get their favorite Pokemon! Let’s find out all of the details we need to know!

December 2022 Community Day Schedule & Bonuses

Gamers hoping to jump in on the fun for this final Community Day event will have a total of two days to jump in on the fun. With multiple Pokemon available each day, players will want to clear some time on December 17th and 18th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm Local Time on each day.

Players jumping in on the fun will also have a chance to jump right into some excellent bonuses that will help them push their trainer further than ever before, including:

x2 XP for catching Pokemon

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during Community Day

x2 Chance for Trainers Level 31 and Up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokemon

Incense activated will last 3 Hours (excluding Daily Adventure Incense)

Trades require 50% Less Stardust

x2 Stardust for catching Pokemon

x2 Candy from catching Pokemon

Lure Modules last for 3 Hours during the event

Additional Special Trade per day (Two per day)

Pokemon Available On Community Day One in Pokemon GO

Players looking for a special Pokemon will want to ensure who is available each day, as the rotations are different for each day. Players jumping in on December 17 will be treated to these Pokemon, with all of them having a chance to be Shiny.

Sandshrew

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Geodude

Hoppip

Spheal

Stufful

There is also a chance to encounter Bulbasaur, Dratini, or Mudkip, who all happen to have a chance to be Shiny!

Pokemon Available On Community Day Two in Pokemon GO

Players that are either late to the party or didn’t find the Pokemon they wanted during the first day will have a chance to find any of these particular monsters in the wild, all of them also having a chance to be Shiny.

Teddiursa

Galarian Zigzagoon

Starly

Roggenrola

Litwick

Deino

There is also another chance to encounter Bulbasaur, Dratini, or Mudkip with that same Shiny chance as the previous day!

Community Day Raids In Pokemon GO

Players hoping to find a powerful foe to face off against in Pokemon GO may be slightly disappointed by the selection for this particular Community Day event, as they are all fairly weak monsters. However, every Pokemon available to battle has increased odds of being Shiny, so make sure to challenge them as you see fit!

Machop

Eevee

Roselia

Swablu

Duskull

Shinx

Gible

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Fletchling

Players looking to flex their Pokemon muscles should take the opportunity to challenge Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra to battle if they’re looking for a bit of a challenge this time around.

Hatchable Pokemon During Community Day in Pokemon GO

Players will also have the chance to hatch plenty of 2km Eggs, as they are going to feature an abundance of Pokemon that all happen to have Shiny Chances. Gamers that are aiming to add as many Shiny Pokemon to their collection as possible will be pleased to take advantage of this, and the distance being halved will allow for more Pokemon to be hatched.

Machop

Eevee

Swablu

Duskull

Shinx

Budew

Gible

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawoot

Fletchling

Featured Attacks During December 2022 Pokemon GO Community Day

With the sheer amount of Pokemon that players are bound to encounter during this Community Day event, they may want to start evolving their favorite monsters quickly during it. With the ability to learn Featured Attacks that are normally otherwise unobtainable, there are plenty of moves for PVP, Raid, and Battlers to get excited about!

Pokemon Name Featured Attack Venusaur Frenzy Plant Sandslash Night Slash Alolan Sandslash Shadow Claw Alolan Golem Rollout Dragonite Draco Meteor Jumpluff Acrobatics Swampert Hydro Cannon Walrein Icicle Spear Staraptor Gust Gigalith Meteor Beam Chandelure Poltergeist Hydregion Brutal Swing Bewear Drain Punch Obstagoon Obstruct Ursaluna High Horsepower

Players hoping to obtain an Ursaluna from Ursaring will be able to evolve them during the Full Moon which will be available from December 17 at 2:00pm until December 18 at 6:00am, and again from December 18 at 2:00pm until 9:00pm Local Time.

Players are eating good this month with the sheer amount of content coming to their favorite mobile game. With the Mythical Wishes event going live, alongside plenty of Spotlight Hour events, players will have plenty of opportunities to find exciting new Pokemon. Just make sure to keep track of Research Breakthroughs and Field Research Tasks to add even more to the party!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022